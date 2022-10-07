The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Leonard J. Oswald, 79, of 2940 Wildwood Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging child endangerment.
  • Tony B. Walker, 39, of Hammond, Ind., was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East 13th and Elm streets on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon.
  • Lori A. Genz, 59, of Genoa, Wis., was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging unauthorized use of a credit card totaling $1,500 to $10,000.
  • Christina A. Roberts, 36, of 807 Wilson Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $1,530 at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.

