The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino recently announced a donation of $50,000 to American Red Cross in Iowa to support relief efforts in the wake of the derecho.
Boyd Gaming is the parent company of two Iowa casinos, Diamond Jo in Dubuque and Diamond Jo in Northwood.
“Giving back to our communities is an important part of Boyd Gaming’s culture, and we believe it is our duty to help Iowa during its time of need,” said Keith Smith, Boyd’s president and CEO in a press release. “We are proud to support the American Red Cross as they provide much-needed relief and assistance to our neighbors and friends across the state.”
To learn more about the American Red Cross’ efforts in Iowa, visit redcross.org/local/iowa.