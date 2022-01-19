A major donor and ally of former President Donald Trump has accused a Dubuque-headquartered financial services company and its subsidiary of asking him to close his accounts there due to his role in spreading the false claim that Trump won re-election in 2020.
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and a vocal leader in the movement that incorrectly asserts Trump won in 2020, went on conservative talk show “Steve Bannon’s War Room” recently. The main focus of his segment was to complain that “Heartland Financial” — now known as HTLF and headquartered in Dubuque — and subsidiary Minnesota Bank & Trust asked him to close multiple accounts due to the “reputation risk” that Lindell poses.
Repeated calls and emails to top HTLF executives from the Telegraph Herald on Monday and Tuesday garnered no response.
Lindell and “War Room” host Steve Bannon — a one-time chief advisor of Trump — referred to this as “de-banking,” which they compared to “de-platforming,” by which social media platforms boot users for spreading misinformation or inappropriate content.
“By doing this, these banks want to get part of the ‘cancel culture,” Lindell said during the show. “They want to cancel all of these entities. The biggest one they worry about: Frank Speech. They want to silence my voice.”
Frank Speech is Lindell’s social media and online video platform, which mostly spreads false claims of 2020 election fraud. Those claims were turned away by dozens of courts and were made even as a group of election officials, including Republican ones, deemed the 2020 presidential election “the most secure in American history.”
Lindell insisted during his interview with Bannon that he would not willingly close his accounts.
“You’re going to have to throw me out of the bank,” he shouted. “Where does it end, everybody?”