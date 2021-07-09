Sandy Johll, of Dubuque, was of a generation that abided by the edict to not speak unless spoken to, but her steadfast presence and generosity spoke volumes.
Even while resting in a hospital emergency room on June 8, the day she died, Sandy offered the bed in which she lay to her daughter, Stacey Kircher.
“Are you tired?” she asked Stacey. “Do you want to lay up here and I’ll sit in the chair?”
After coping with complications of dementia, high blood pressure and an aneurysm, Sandy died of an undiagnosed cardiac event at the age of 76.
Stacey described her mother as the family’s “rock.”
Sandy enjoyed simple pleasures and acquiesced to the whims of her daughter and two grandchildren, Andrew and Lainey. Wherever they wanted to go — soccer games, Chuck E. Cheese, trick-or-treating or the LEGO Store — she accompanied them.
Sandy was indifferent to daily decisions like selecting a restaurant to eat at or choosing a vacation destination.
“I don’t care,” she said, as Stacey recalled it. “As long as I’m with you guys.”
Sandra Johll was born on Nov. 28, 1944, in Dubuque.
Her mother and stepfather worked at Dubuque Packing Co.
Sandy graduated from Cuba City (Wis.) High School in 1962, whereupon she took a job at Flexsteel Industries.
Eight years later, she left the company to train to become a surgery technician but was unable to locate employment in Dubuque.
By then, she had given birth to her only child, Stacey. Sandy’s boyfriend offered to marry her when he learned of the pregnancy, but she turned him down.
“If you didn’t want me before, I don’t want you now,” Sandy told him, according to Stacey’s retelling.
Sandy’s parents assisted her as she navigated single parenthood, and she returned to Flexsteel, where she tufted and marked upholstery until her 2009 retirement.
Sandy’s best friend and former co-worker, Sharon Frommelt, said they “were together 24/7” on the factory floor and breaks. They often chatted about family.
“We were goofballs,” Sharon said. “We just had a good time.”
Sandy immersed herself in the goings-on of the Upholsterers, Furniture and Woodworkers Union Local 1861. The organization eventually merged with United Steelworkers.
Sandy served as a counselor, business agent, vice president and president. She was reserved but commanded respect.
“She would do anything for them … to make sure everyone got a fair deal,” Stacey said.
As Sandy climbed the ranks, her position occasionally required her to dress in pantsuits, but she much preferred T-shirts, jeans, sweatpants and Crocs.
“She broke her leg once when she was walking her dog in Crocs in the snow,” Andrew said.
Sandy worked her eight-hour shift, unaware she had suffered a spiral fracture.
“I think the only time she missed work was when I was born,” Stacey said.
Sandy later was inducted into the Dubuque Area Labor Hall of Fame.
As she aged, she remained tough. Even in her 60s, Sandy joined Stacey in remodeling her home — tearing out cabinets with a crowbar and tiling floors on her hands and knees.
Sandy remained an active parishioner at St. Patrick Church, volunteering for bingo and bake sales and handing out food at Dubuque Area Labor Harvest.
To her family and close friends, Sandy went by the name of “Bouchie,” a term of endearment whose origin cannot be printed.
Andy introduced her to Mountain Dew Code Red, a beverage she consumed religiously — downing six or more 16-ounce bottles in a day.
Sandy joined Stacey and her grandchildren on annual road trips, often to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., or New York City.
During a 2017 trip to the Big Apple, a plan to watch the balloons at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went awry after the family overslept.
After rushing through traffic, a bus transfer and Grand Central Station, they made it to the subway. A train approached, and Andrew boarded. Then Stacey, who pushed Lainey in a stroller.
Stacey turned to see the doors close in front of a terrified Sandy, who was left behind on the platform, Stacey chuckled.
She returned to fetch her mother, and the group resumed their search for a spot to watch the parade and catch sight of the elusive SpongeBob SquarePants balloon, Lainey’s favorite cartoon character.
“We finally find a corner,” Stacey said. “We are talking to people around us and I turn around, and my mom has got the lawn chairs pulled out of the stroller. And she’s just sitting on the corner just like, ‘Whatever. You guys done now?’”