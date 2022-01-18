CASSVILLE, Wis. — A judge has ruled that a high-voltage transmission line cannot cross a protected wildlife refuge, characterizing the review process undertaken by two federal agencies that greenlighted the project as flawed.
U.S. District Judge William Conley concluded that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Rural Utilities Service failed to comply with federal law when they conducted environmental reviews of the project and issued developers the permits necessary to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
The decision raises questions concerning the future of the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project as it currently is routed. The 102-mile transmission line is planned to run from Dane County to Dubuque County, with a crossing through the refuge near Cassville.
“The transmission companies should pause, step back and quit spending hundreds of millions of dollars of ratepayers’ money on this unacceptable, legally-flawed transmission line,” said Howard Learner, lead attorney for environmental groups that have sued to stop the project.
Conley determined that the presence of a transmission line through the refuge is incompatible with its mission. Established in 1924 by Congress, the 240,000-acre refuge is home to one of the largest floodplain habitats in the continental states.
The Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to grant a right of way was “arbitrary and capricious,” Conley said.
He noted that the utilities and the federal agency initially framed the crossing as a “minor realignment” of an existing transmission line, an argument he questioned. Conley deemed it “suspicious” that after opponents filed a case in federal court, the developers proposed a land-swap and line rerouting and the Fish and Wildlife Service rescinded the original permit.
Conley accused the developers of switching tactics to avoid judicial analysis and to render the lawsuit moot.
Meanwhile, he said, the Rural Utilities Service’s environmental analysis failed to consider reasonable alternatives to a refuge route, a course of action also noncompliant with federal law.
In November, Conley issued a temporary injunction to halt construction on 15.6 acres of federally-protected waters, which include the Mississippi River and 114 wetlands along the route.
However, the three developers undertaking the venture — American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative — continue construction in areas unaffected by the order.
Construction on the Iowa segment of the line started in April, and work started in November in Wisconsin. The companies spent more than $156 million on the project as of late October.
Conley cast the companies’ continued push to complete the project on either side of the refuge — even while the path through it remains unapproved — as a ploy to build momentum so as to “make any subsequent challenge to a refuge crossing extremely prejudicial to their sunk investment, which will fall on their ratepayers.”
He imposed a Jan. 24 deadline for the parties to submit feedback on his ruling and propose remedies before he issues a final order.
The developers released a joint statement, expressing their commitment “to completing this project, which will reduce energy costs, improve electric grid reliability, relieve congestion on the transmission system, support decarbonization goals and help support the interconnection of renewable generation in the Upper Midwest.”
Conley ruled that a third federal agency named in the suit, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, satisfied its obligations under the law. A spokesperson from the agency declined to comment on the case.
Spokespeople from the Rural Utilities Service and Fish and Wildlife Service did not reply to requests for comment Monday.