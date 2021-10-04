Owners Mario Garcia (second from left) and Maria Ayala (fourth from left) and their four children, (from left) Magali García-Ayala, Irais García-Ayala, Natalie García-Ayala and Julian García-Ayala, stand outside La Michoacana Irmanaju ice cream and sweet shop, which will open in late October in Galena, Ill.
A new Galena business soon will tempt local palates with Mexican-style sweets and snacks.
Galena couple Maria Ayala and Mario García plan to open La Michoacana Irmanaju at 110 S. Main St. The site formerly housed Great American Popcorn Co., which recently moved to 115 N. Main St.
The new business, poised to open by the end of October, will feature Mexican ice cream, desserts and other traditional delicacies.
“It’s like an ice cream parlor, but ice cream with a Mexican style,” said Ayala, a native of Veracruz, Mexico. “We’re going to prepare all the products ourselves here in Galena, using fresh products like fresh fruits.”
“La Michoacana” is the name of many Mexican ice cream shops in Mexico and the U.S. It is not an official brand but refers to a loosely connected network of shops, typically family-owned. Although the shops feature similar offerings, each is individually operated, according to Ayala.
“When you hear the name ‘Michoacana,’ you immediately think of elotes and esquites,” she said. “(But) every Michoacana is unique.”
The Galena business will indeed offer elotes and esquites, two variations on a Mexican street dish of grilled corn slathered in a spicy, cheesy sauce. The menu also will feature a variety of dessert options, including mini pancakes, tres leches cake and flan.
And, of course, patrons will be able to sample a plethora of ice cream flavors, as well as paletas, or popsicles, and fruity drinks such as mangonadas, a type of Mexican smoothie.
Ayala said La Michoacana ice creams rely less on cream than traditional American ice creams do, typically utilizing a base of water, milk or fresh fruit.
“The taste is different, but good,” she said.
The second part of the business’ name, “Irmanaju,” is comprised of the names of the couple’s four children: Irais, Magali, Natalie and Julian Garcia-Ayala.
La Michoacana Irmanaju plans to hire three employees, in addition to the García-Ayala family. Future customers can track the progress of the business by visiting La Michoacana Irmanaju on Facebook.