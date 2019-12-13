Officials reported cases of blindness and “mental disorder bordering on insanity” 100 years ago in Dubuque as the early days of Prohibition drove people to consume alcohol-based solvents and perfume instead of liquor.
Poisonings due to the consumption of denatured alcohol — ethyl alcohol that is made unfit for human consumption with chemical additives — and toilet water — a lightly scented perfume used as a skin freshener — were reported in December 1919.
The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on Jan. 16, 1919, prohibiting “intoxicating liquors” nationwide as of Jan. 16, 1920. Prohibition was repealed in 1933 by the ratification of the 21st Amendment.
Some states and municipalities, including Dubuque, adopted laws prohibiting alcoholic beverages prior to national Prohibition.
The Telegraph Herald reported in December 1919 that “it was never realized to what extent men were going in their attempt to get a satisfying substitute for whiskey.”
Here is the TH story on the cases that appeared in the newspaper’s Dec. 21, 1919, edition.
DUBUQUE SEES PROHIBITION’S FIRST HORRORS
The first serious effect of prohibition is now making itself felt in Dubuque.
Men are drinking all kinds of poisonous liquids, with horrible results.
Pitiable cases of blindness and mental disorder bordering on insanity have developed.
They are drinking denatured alcohol, toilet-water perfume, and various extracts, and although these latter are not poisonous in themselves, their use as beverages imperils health.
Denatured alcohol cannot be used even externally on the human body or the body of an animal without serious results. Although some were known to be drinking it, it was never realized to what extent men were going in their attempt to get a satisfying substitute for whiskey.
The conditions are so serious, however, that the internal revenue office is taking special steps to safeguard that persons whose identity is not known are no longer able to procure the poison. The bureau warns individuals to let the stuff alone, as it is not possible to drink it and avoid the terribly destructive effects which it produces.
A number of cases have been brought to the attention of local authorities and the victims have been in terrifying and pitiable condition.
Men half-blinded by the tissue-burning poison, and half-crazed for want of it, have gone to drug stores begging for more of the stuff.
Besides the drinking of denatured alcohol, a number of other abuses have crept in. Among these are the drinking of Jamaica ginger, lemon extract — in fact, any kind of extract. Several perfume and toilet water drinkers have also been noted.