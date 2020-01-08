MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Students at Maquoketa Middle School were evacuated Wednesday after a threatening note was found in a bathroom.
Students were moved to Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, from which they were dismissed at the end of the school day, the district announced.
Officials wrote that authorities, “along with a bomb dog,” were dispatched to the middle school “due to a note found in the bathroom.”
“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” the announcement states. “We do not take any things like this as a joke. More information will follow when it is known.”