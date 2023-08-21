University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials announced today that they will implement employee furloughs and budget "retractions" to address a fiscal shortfall and are considering further steps such as reducing staff.
A letter from UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich sent to university staff today states that the school faces a $9.7 million "structural deficit" in the budget for the current year, despite efforts over the past year to reduce spending.
Evetovich announced the following strategies being pursued or considered by university leaders:
Instituting one-time budget retractions
Implementing employee furloughs as a short-term strategy
Reducing staff through a voluntary retirement program, normal attrition and layoffs
Assessing organizational structure
"Although I am encouraged by preliminary enrollment figures for this fall, it is clear more immediate measures are needed to align our budget with our enrollment and costs," she said in the letter. "As stewards of this great university, the time has come for us to make structural changes that provide a sustainable future."
UW-P officials did not immediately provide additional comment about the budget shortfall mitigation measures.
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman said in a statement that a pair of similar announcements made today by UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside were "disappointing and unfortunate — yet not unexpected."
"Our universities are facing demographic, political and economic realties that require hard, though necessary decisions. These actions we are forced to take represent missed opportunities for our students and families but are necessary given our circumstances," the statement reads. "We are in a war for talent, and we would rather be investing in recruiting, retaining and graduating students to improve lives and communities and to meet current and future workforce needs."
In her letter, Evetovich said the university's financial problems were due to declining enrollment and rising inflation, coupled with reduced state aid and tuition freezes from the Wisconsin State Legislature for the past decade-plus.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, called for the Legislature to convene a special session next month, in part to increase funding for the UW System after UW-Oshkosh announced it would be laying off workers and issuing furloughs. However, the Republican-majority Legislature's leadership dismissed his call.