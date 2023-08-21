University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials announced today that they will implement employee furloughs and budget "retractions" to address a fiscal shortfall and are considering further steps such as reducing staff.

A letter from UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich sent to university staff today states that the school faces a $9.7 million "structural deficit" in the budget for the current year, despite efforts over the past year to reduce spending.

