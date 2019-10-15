A man sentenced to 25 years in prison for trying to kill his wife in Dubuque will undergo an independent mental health evaluation to see whether he was competent to plead guilty.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig on Monday ordered that Clifford B. Smiley, 52, now an inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary, undergo a competency evaluation by an independent expert to be paid for by an indigent defense fund.
Wittig previously ordered that Smiley undergo a state-funded competency evaluation at Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, but prosecutors protested, arguing that the facility’s charter does not permit evaluations after criminal proceedings are complete.
“Furthermore, it may present a conflict of interest for Department of Corrections medical personnel to both provide psychological services to an inmate and to perform a competency evaluation in a post-conviction action,” wrote Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall in a filing after Wittig’s initial order was filed in August.
Kirkendall argued that the judge instead should require Smiley to seek a psychological evaluation by an independent expert at his expense.
Smiley’s attorney, Stuart Hoover, of Dubuque, argued in court filings that as a prisoner, Smiley is “indigent, so it is appropriate for this evaluation to be paid at state expense.”
Wittig made the order after meeting with the attorneys informally in her chambers Monday.
Smiley’s charge stems from an April 1, 2018, incident in the parking lot of Fas Mart, 2175 Central Ave. Pamela Smiley, 48, was found with five stab wounds to her neck and chest.
Witnesses at the scene identified Clifford Smiley as the attacker. When he was interviewed by police, he said he saw another man at his estranged wife’s home, which upset him.
As the pair walked to a nearby gas station, Clifford Smiley “snapped” and stabbed Pamela Smiley repeatedly, according to court documents. She was treated at a nearby hospital and recovered from her wounds, though medical personnel said the injuries could have been fatal.
Smiley argued in a court filing that he should not have been allowed to enter an Alford plea of guilty in August 2018 to attempted murder, claiming he was “bipolar, off his medication and addicted to heroin.” An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is an acknowledgment that evidence likely could result in a conviction.
But Kirkendall told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that “no concerns of (Smiley’s) mental health were raised outside of this (post-conviction relief) proceeding.”
“Whether or not the results of an evaluation (now) would be useful evidence is still a pretty open question that hasn’t been answered by the court,” he said.
However, if it can be shown that Smiley has a mental illness now, he likely also had that illness when he pleaded guilty, Wittig told the Telegraph Herald. But she said Smiley has a difficult task of being able to show that he was not in the right state of mind to have knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently entered his plea.
“It’s got to be pretty significant for the court to overturn a plea,” Wittig said of any potential mental health issue that Smiley might have.
Smiley in March filed for post-conviction relief, arguing that he was “railroaded” into taking the plea deal by his public defender.
Hoover argued in filings that Smiley “should have undergone this evaluation (at the time of the criminal proceeding).”
“However, it was never done,” Hoover wrote.
He could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
“If it should have been looked at, then that’s something for the court to consider in post-conviction relief,” Wittig said of Smiley’s state of mind.