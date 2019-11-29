MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A country music superstar will headline Saturday night's show at the 2020 Jackson County Fair.
Trace Adkins will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 on the main stage at the fair. Tickets are $10 (in addition to the $12 fair admission fee) and are available now at https://bit.ly/34ziMnX.
Adkins has produced a string of country music hits, including "Ladies Love Country Boys" and "You're Gonna Miss This." He also has a built a solid resume in Hollywood, appearing in films like "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "Deepwater Horizon."
Tickets to the "party pit" also are available. Adkins will be joined by a special guest, though the act has yet to be announced.