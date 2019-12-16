PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lining a hallway outside Lacy Taylor’s office are several paintings from local artists depicting the struggle, frustration and healing that comes with living with a mental illness.
In one, quotes surround a bright-red heart in the middle of a technicolor background. They read “I become frozen with fear,” “no one understands me,” “helpless,” “lost” and “I am alone.”
“When we get people together and have a conversation sparked by a piece of artwork, that’s really, I think, the piece that’s going to start to break down the stigma (around mental illness),” the 35-year-old mental health and art therapist at Southwest Behavioral Services said. “Art can be so powerful. It can give a voice to the voiceless. It can help people express these really tough emotions and experiences ... that they may not be able to vocalize.”
Taylor earlier this year organized an inaugural public art gallery exhibit of Southwest Health’s “Say It Out Loud” art contest.
The annual contest features artists from around the area creating pieces that seek to de-stigmatize and raise awareness of mental health issues, making it something the public at large can relate to and talk about.
She sourced frames, painted frames and matted artwork for the exhibit. She also coordinated the opening and the month-long event with Platteville’s Rountree Gallery.
“That was strictly volunteer and above and beyond what she normally does,” Southwest Health spokeswoman Jaime Collins said.
Taylor recently received Southwest Health’s Driven Award for her “profound and vital impact on people and families in our area” through her volunteer work and efforts in the community.
Nancy Collins, volunteer with the Rountree Gallery, praised Taylor’s enthusiasm to partner with the gallery to teach art techniques.
“It’s really important that we normalize mental illness just as much as having strep throat or a broken arm,” Collins said. “The brain is no different than any other organ that you have.”
Taylor also was the driver of Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance’s presence at Platteville’s first-ever “Chalk and Cheese” sidewalk art event this summer. She has served as a key leader in establishing the fledgling alliance, which provides support, advocacy and advancement of LGBTQ people in southwest Wisconsin.
“Her work has been indispensable (in helping create) a lasting, enduring, effective advocacy and advancement organization,” said Collins, who is president of the alliance and a transgender woman.
“(H)aving someone here in Platteville with special expertise and experience in providing psychotherapy to transgender people and the broader LGBTQ community is vitally important to us,” Collins said.