Lacy Taylor

Age: 35

Residence: Platteville, Wis.

Family: Parents and two siblings

Occupation: Mental health and art therapist at Southwest Behavioral Services

Education: Bachelor's in fine arts ceramics from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth and a master's in clinical mental health counseling and art therapy from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.

Hobbies: Indoor gardening, reading, board games, trivia contests and spending time with her pets