A partnership between Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and Marita Theisen Childcare Center in Dubuque has led to the addition of two Head Start classrooms at Steeple Square.
Head Start, a federally funded program that offers free preschool to low-income families and their children, began classes at the Marita Theisen Childcare Center, 1584 White St., in August. Officials at HACAP and the center hope the partnership will allow for expansion of Head Start programs at the facility in 2023.
In addition to free preschool, Head Start offers free meals and supplies such as diapers to low-income families, as well as more direct and frequent interaction between teachers and parents than a typical preschool.
The two classrooms at Steeple Square replace those previously hosted at Prescott Elementary School.
HACAP, which was awarded the Head Start grant for Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties in 2020, currently operates seven Head Start classrooms in Dubuque. Other nearby classrooms are in Dyersville, Epworth, Maquoketa, Manchester and Earlville.
The community action agency elected to work with Marita Theisen Childcare Center in part due to its proximity to the prior location at Prescott as well as the downtown neighborhood where many of HACAP’s Head Start clients live.
“It’s in a community and neighborhood where we see a large pocket of families,” said Christi Regan, early childhood programs director at HACAP. “It’s a win-win for the both of us.”
Likewise, center officials wanted their facility to serve their immediate neighbors and sought a partner for local social service work.
Steeple Square already was host to Maria House, a transitional housing facility for mothers with children operated by Opening Doors.
“We know there was a need for affordable child care,” Steeple Square Board President Judy Wolf said. “We knew there were mothers, some living in Maria House, walking 6 to 8 blocks in all kind of weather (to the old Head Start site).”
The partnership between HACAP and the center has benefited both organizations. The two Head Start classrooms occupy open space on the center’s upper floors, and the center’s programs for infants and toddlers allow parents to have a common facility for child care through pre-kindergarten.
HACAP and the center currently have a one-year contract to host Head Start at the White Street location.
“We expect and intend for this to be a long-standing collaboration,” Regan said.
If the partnership is successful, officials from both organizations hope the Steeple Square site also can become host of Dubuque County’s first Early Head Start facility, which serves infants and toddlers younger than age 3. That program would open in August 2023.
In addition to day care services, Early Head Start includes a home-based program where enrolled families receive weekly home visits from family support workers.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
