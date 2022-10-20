A partnership between Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and Marita Theisen Childcare Center in Dubuque has led to the addition of two Head Start classrooms at Steeple Square.

Head Start, a federally funded program that offers free preschool to low-income families and their children, began classes at the Marita Theisen Childcare Center, 1584 White St., in August. Officials at HACAP and the center hope the partnership will allow for expansion of Head Start programs at the facility in 2023.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.

