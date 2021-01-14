EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Registration is open for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s 2021 Ice Golf Classic.
The event will be held Feb. 13 at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque. Team check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m., according to a press release
Due to social distancing requirements, only foursome team registrations will be accepted this year. Foursome registration is $240 by Feb. 3 and can be made at stmarkyouthenrichment.org/icegolf or by calling 563-582-6211, ext. 102.
Registration is more limited than previous years. A maximum of 36 teams will be allowed on the ice.
Participants will play on a solid-ice course. The event includes a costume contest.
Proceeds benefit St. Mark Youth Enrichment programs.