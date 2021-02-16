GALENA, Ill. — Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society has hired a new executive director.
Tessa Flak started in the role on Feb. 1, filling a vacancy created when Nancy Breed retired in June after serving in the role since 2005. Jean Matthiessen then served as interim executive director.
Flak formerly was the executive director of Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society Inc. in South Dakota, a position she began in 2015. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Iowa State University, along with a degree in business administration from University of South Dakota.
“I have always loved the history of Galena and the area,” Flak said. “I want to help move forward through the pandemic and with our new museum project.”