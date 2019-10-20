Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken with gravy and roll or turkey and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and watermelon.

Wednesday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baby carrots and pears.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli and apple wedges.

Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap with salsa or cheese quesadilla, baked beans and pineapple.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, corn and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, celery sticks and grapes.

Friday: Pepperoni french-bread pizza or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, fresh broccoli and pears.

Dubuque Public High Schools

Monday: Chicken fajitas or cheeseburger on a bun, garden salad and pears.

Tuesday: Lasagna roll-up with garlic breadstick or french-bread pizza, celery sticks and peaches.

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or spicy chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Chicken parmesan with noodles and garlic breadstick or fish and cheese sub, baby carrots and pineapple.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or chicken sandwich, french fries and orange wedges.

Tuesday: Chili dog on a bun or barbecue rib sandwich, fresh greens and pineapple.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, peas and applesauce.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken with roll or turkey and cheese wrap, mashed potatoes and mandarin oranges.

Friday: No school.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Cheesesticks with marinara sauce, tomato-basil salad and pineapple.

Tuesday: French toast with sausage, triangle potato and sliced pears.

Wednesday: Walking taco or taco burger on a bun, Mexican rice and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken with garlic breadstick, tater tots and sliced peaches.

Friday: French-bread pizza, green beans and fresh apple wedges.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken and gravy over buttered noodles, peas and pears.

Tuesday: Pulled pork, potato smiles and applesauce.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll, corn and peaches.

Thursday: Soft-shell taco, cheesy rice and fresh apple wedges.

Friday: Pizza cruncher, green beans and fresh orange wedges.

Senior citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Chicken a la king, broccoli and peaches.

Tuesday: Pulled pork with gravy, mashed red potatoes and pears.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, corn and cookie.

Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, sliced carrots and pie.

Friday: Blackberry-barbecue chicken, mixed vegetables and pudding.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes and strawberries.

Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomato, glazed carrots and cherry crisp.

Wednesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Ham balls, baked potato and peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a bun, onion rings and banana.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Turkey and dressing sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Chicken marsala, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork chop with sauerkraut, dessert and drink.

Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken with dumplings, buttered carrots and peaches.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.

