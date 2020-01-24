Dubuque Main Street’s 3rd annual Live Music Crawl
Today, various venues in downtown Dubuque
6:30 p.m. Exclusive access passes are $20 and are limited to the first 250 registrants. The pass provides trolley transportation between venues, no cover charges, exclusive hors d’oeuvres or drink specials and access to Uber credits. New to 2020, Music Crawl participants also will be eligible to win a grand prize through a passport activity. Guests without passes are able to enter the venues, but will have to pay the cover charge. To purchase your pass or for more information, contact Dubuque Main Street at 563-588-4400 or visit DowntownDubuque.org.
Missoula Children’s Theatre presents: "Pinocchio"
Saturday, University of Dubuque, Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Shows at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Missoula Children’s Theatre presents an original adaptation of the classic fairy tale "Pinocchio," featuring a cast of local youth. Join Pinocchio on his adventures as he learns that there are no shortcuts on the road to becoming a real boy. Tickets cost $5 to $15 and are available at DBQ.edu/HeritageCenter/.
Annual Outdoor Skills Day
Saturday, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Ag/Auto Center, 1800 Bronson Blvd., Fennimore, Wis.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event. The day will include archery, trapping, fishing, casting/fly rods and shooting BB guns. Seminars on topics such as geocaching, trout fishing and turkey hunting also are planned. For additional information, call 608-822-5547.
4th annual Cabin Fever Mini-Con
Saturday, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate comics, games, science fiction, cosplay and more at the fourth annual Cabin Fever. There will be a variety of activities happening throughout the library. People are encouraged to dress in costume. To participate in the costume contest, register in advance at dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Galena Whiskey Weekend
Saturday, Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
5 to 7:30 p.m. Sample more than 175 whiskey offerings. Upon admittance to the event, you will receive a passport, a Glencairn Whiskey keepsake glass and a ticket for your allocated Pappy tasting. Tickets are $110 per person and are available at galenawhiskeyweekend.com
Dueling Pianos
Saturday, Diamond Jo Casino, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
7 p.m. Dueling pianos return to the Mississippi Moon Bar. These keyboard masters are hand-picked and are ready to continually thrill and entertain. There is no cover charge.