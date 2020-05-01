The Iowa Court of Appeals this week denied a request from a former Dubuque man to reconsider his sentence for a 2015 drug conviction.
William E. Blakeman, 55, of Anamosa State Penitentiary, argued an Iowa District Court judge erred in granting a summary dismissal of his application for postconviction relief by not affording him the opportunity to present evidence regarding his claim of innocence.
Blakeman pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was sentenced in May 2015 to a five-year suspended prison term. But he had his probation revoked in July 2018 for various violations.
As a result, the five-year prison sentence was imposed.
Blakeman filed his petition for a new trial in December 2018, after the three-year statute of limitations had expired.
The Iowa Court of Appeals this week, in a 2-1 decision, ruled Blakeman’s application for postconviction relief was “time-barred” and affirmed a district court ruling dismissing his appeal.
Presiding Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran issued a dissenting opinion.
She stated that while Blakeman’s appeal exceeded the statute of limitations, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig erred in dismissing his application after a court order filed less than three weeks earlier afforded Blakeman’s attorney 45 days to file a brief. The order also granted Blakeman the right to a hearing in the event a motion for summary judgment was filed.