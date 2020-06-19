A man was injured Thursday when he rolled his all-terrain vehicle on Cheese Country Trail in Lafayette County, Wis.
Wayne A. Uskali, 63, of Oakwood Hills, Ill., was taken by ambulance to Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville and later transferred to a Madison hospital, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Thursday on the trail in Willow Springs Township. A press release states that Uskali was southbound when he lost control of his ATV, which left the trail and rolled.
He was cited with careless operation of an ATV.