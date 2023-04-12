CASCADE, Iowa — Recycling just got easier in the Cascade area thanks to a new can redemption center Bill Dunne is opening on Monday, April 17.
Located at 1110 First Ave. E., the new redemption center serves as a collection location for Iowa’s 5-cent returnable cans and bottles.
Jim Brockett, a consultant at the redemption center, said they felt the need to open the center when they heard another one was closing in the area.
“I’m all about recycling,” said Brockett. “I don’t like stuff going to a dump when there’s a proper place for it to go. Bill is the same way. You ride around, see all of it and want it to disappear. There was nothing in this area, but we talked to a lot of people who said there was one here at one time and they really missed it. We’re solving issues, not just for the environment but to make people happy because they want to bring their cans.”
With Brothers Market ceasing any acceptance of cans April 1, the redemption center now may be the most convenient place for Cascade residents to turn their cans in.
“Another reason we’re doing this is that we found out a lot of stores in the area aren’t taking them anymore,” Brockett said. “Everyone wants the redemption centers to handle them.”
Under Iowa’s bottle bill deposit law, which covers all carbonated and alcoholic beverages, consumers pay a 5-cent deposit when purchasing a beverage container and receive a 5-cent refund when returning the container to a store or redemption center.
Returnable aluminum and plastic must be in clear bags, with a recommended amount of no more than 240 in a bag and cans and bottles separated if possible.
“If you have something in a black bag and get hurt, insurance won’t pay for it,” explained Brockett. “It’s a hazard because you’re not paying attention or taking responsibility to see it.”
Anything made of glass must be brought in a cardboard box or plastic tote for safety, and all cans and bottles must be cleaned of liquids. To see if a can or bottle qualifies, check for the appropriate markings on the top or side. Boxes and bags will be available to buy at the redemption center.
Dunne said the center may take other kinds of recycling in the future but is sticking with the returnable cans and bottles for now.
For those who don’t care about getting refunds, Brockett said the center also accepts recyclables as donations.
“I want people to know that it’s OK to donate,” Brockett said. “Some people don’t want to deal with the 5 cents and just donate for recycling. They are more than welcome to donate if they want. If they have a program they want the cans donated to, like a school, sports team, church or whatever, we’ll get them where they need to go.”
The redemption center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
