Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Officers in the area heard gunshots in the vicinity of 2200 Washington Street at about 10:10 p.m., according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“They confirmed it by finding shell casings, and a vehicle had bullet holes,” McClimon said. “We aren’t aware of anyone being injured.”
McClimon said officers continued to investigate the incident Wednesday morning. Traffic cameras in the area could provide footage for investigators.
No arrests were immediately made.
McClimon said there now have been 10 incidents of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year. There were 16 such instances in 2019 and five in 2018.