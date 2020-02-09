A Dubuque man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,500 from a restaurant recently was sentenced to probation in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Justin W. Orr, 32, of 2500 Central Ave., was given a deferred judgment and put on probation for five years after having pleaded guilty to a charge of second- degree theft, a felony. Orr initially was charged with first-degree theft.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that Orr admitted stealing $10,691.55 from Taco Bell, 240 S. Locust St. over the course of several months. He worked at the restaurant at the time.
Orr owes Taco Bell $11,014.69 in restitution, and must pay $50 per month and a $750 fine under a restitution plan, according to court documents.
Orr also faced charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia related to a November probation check, according to court documents. Those charges were dismissed by the court as part of a plea deal.