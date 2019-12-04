SHERRILL, Iowa — A Dubuque County man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a wrench and a baseball bat.
Loras L. Link, 57, of Sherrill, was arrested at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with intent to inflict serious injury-violation of individual rights.
Court documents state that Link assaulted Catherine M. Brickley, 58, of the same address, on Thursday by slapping her twice on the head and later twice swinging a baseball bat at her, but not hitting her. Link then pressed the bat against Brickley’s chest.
“Brickley stated she was scared for her life,” documents state.
Brickley also told authorities that Link struck her in the hand with a wrench the day before, causing pain to her hand.
Brickley was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.