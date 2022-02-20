Dubuque firefighter awarded $575k in lawsuit
A jury has found that a Dubuque firefighter should be awarded $575,000 in damages for emotional distress suffered from experiencing sexual harassment and discrimination at work.
The civil trial for Jami Boss, who sued the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines, lasted eight days at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The jury began deliberating shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday and announced a verdict after 2 p.m. Friday.
Boss has worked for the Dubuque Fire Department since 2011 and now is a fire equipment operator.
Boss filed the lawsuit in September 2020, alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter. She also accused the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
The jury found that Boss proved her claims of sex discrimination and sexual harassments but not retaliation.
Boss’ suit was the second high-profile case filed by a female city employee in recent years.
Then-Dubuque Police Department Captain Abby Simon sued the city in 2019 on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The City of Dubuque reached a $1.8 million settlement with Simon in the case last year.
Betty Jane Candies opens new JFK site
A beloved candy company opened its new Dubuque location last week.
Betty Jane Candies has moved its main retail location to 1785 John F. Kennedy Road, the former home of IHOP. The company’s location at 3049 Asbury Road will undergo minor renovations as it transitions to serving exclusively as a production facility.
Betty Jane Candies President Drew Siegert said the new building boasts nearly three times the retail space of the Asbury Road location, in addition to more parking and indoor seating options. All this will benefit the growing candy company, which, he said, has been “bursting at the seams,” particularly during busy holiday seasons.
“The demand for our products has exceeded our production capacity, so we needed to create more space for manufacturing and storage,” he said. “By moving retail and our shipping department over here, that’s going to free up a lot of space at our Asbury location.”
Court: Man should be resentenced for fatal crash
The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered that a Dubuque man be resentenced for a 2019 crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 72, previously was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.
Hoffman filed a notice of appeal for his sentence in August, arguing that his guilty plea was entered on the condition that he would be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Nonoral arguments were submitted to the Court of Appeals on Jan. 10. The appeals court’s opinion, filed Wednesday, vacated the 40-year sentence and remanded the case for resentencing.
The charges against Hoffman stemmed from a Nov. 9, 2019, crash that killed Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, Kashton. The crash also seriously injured a 3-year-old passenger.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated when he was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road and struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle.
District seeks OK for online option
Dubuque Community Schools leaders will pursue opening a permanent online school for secondary students in the district.
At a meeting Monday evening, the Dubuque Community School Board approved the submission of an application for the district to receive state accreditation to offer online education for grades 6 through 12.
“Historically, there have been a very small number of districts in the state that are certified by the Iowa Department of Education to serve as certified schools for online instruction,” said Board Member Nancy Bradley. “It used to be three. It’s now over 20, and those … school districts are likely now about to include the Dubuque Community School District.”
The Dubuque district began offering a fully virtual learning program in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued doing so this year. However, at the conclusion of this school year, Iowa school districts will no longer be permitted to temporarily offer online schooling. Any school that wishes to offer an online education program must complete the state certification process to do so.
Iowa House passes 4% flat-tax plan
DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives on Wednesday was the first chamber to pass the income tax cuts telegraphed from the legislative session’s start, including an eventual 4% rate for all income brackets and a full exemption for retirees.
The plan is similar to one backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds except it does not include her proposed corporate income tax cut.
Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Commit-tee, so he took the lead on crafting the bill passed by the House, 61 to 37, with three Democrats joining with Republicans. All state lawmakers in the Telegraph Herald coverage area voted along party lines.
“A 4% flat tax is the simple, responsible cut to all Iowans,” Hein said, following debate. “It puts money back into the pockets of taxpayers who paid it into the state in what I call overpayment.”
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also serves on the Ways and Means Committee. After the vote, he disputed the “overpayment” argument. Even if that were true, Isenhart argued, the “sane” response would be to give the money back to those who overpaid via a one-time rebate or refund, not to permanently alter the tax code.
Dubuque council sets maximum property tax rateDubuque City Council members on Wednesday gave their approval to a maximum property tax rate that is lower than the current rate but higher than city staff recommendations.
Council members voted, 5-1, to set the city’s maximum total levy amount for the fiscal year 2023 budget at $26,447,160, which equates to a maximum property tax rate of $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed value when the city’s debt service levy is included. The current rate is $9.89 per $1,000.
Council Member David Resnick cast the lone dissenting vote.
If council members give final approval to a tax rate of $9.81 per $1,000, the average homeowner would see an increase of $30.35 on the city portion of their property taxes.
Hirschbach acquires new line
Hirschbach Motor Lines is set to become the second-biggest refrigerated carrier in the country with the acquisition of an Oklahoma business.
The Dubuque-based trucking company is acquiring John Christner Trucking, with the transaction set to close in April, a press release states.
The acquisition will move Hirschbach from the sixth-largest to the second-largest refrigerated carrier in the nation, based on 2021 rankings from Transport Topics.
Once complete, the combined revenues of the companies will be more than $1 billion, with the organization operating more than 3,000 trucks and 5,000 trailers.