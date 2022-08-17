Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh has joined a national effort to encourage President Joe Biden’s administration to meet its ambitious goals for refugee resettlement.

The letter to Biden in support of that effort, received by the Dubuque City Council on Monday night, was drafted by the national organization Welcoming Refugees 2023. It has been signed by numerous municipal and state legislative elected officials, especially those representing metros and regional hubs — including several others in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.