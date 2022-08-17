Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh has joined a national effort to encourage President Joe Biden’s administration to meet its ambitious goals for refugee resettlement.
The letter to Biden in support of that effort, received by the Dubuque City Council on Monday night, was drafted by the national organization Welcoming Refugees 2023. It has been signed by numerous municipal and state legislative elected officials, especially those representing metros and regional hubs — including several others in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“We call on your administration to meet its commitment to resettle refugees in Fiscal Year 2023 and to prioritize restoring our nation’s refugee resettlement infrastructure to ensure we achieve that goal,” reads the letter to Biden.
Cavanagh said the federal government expanding its refugee resettlement would not only help millions of global refugees in need, but could also help the city stave off problems of an aging population, both by embracing refugees as part of the workforce now and illustrating that Dubuque welcomes people from all backgrounds.
“Our City of Dubuque population has not grown the way we need it to in recent decades,” he said Tuesday. “When you look ahead at the demographic reality for the next 10 or 20 years, we have a lot of work to do. We’ve lost a particular portion of our population over the past couple of decades — people who’re my age, in their 30s and 40s. We’ve lost something in those working-age people, who can raise their families here. If we want to grow and be a vibrant community with a high quality of life that draws people in, there are quite a few ways we need to look at this to be as welcoming as we can be.”
The letter expresses disappointment in the rate of refugee resettlement, especially — but not limited to — those from Afghanistan and Ukraine, given Biden’s stated goals.
“We applauded your action to increase the refugee admissions goal to 125,000 for FY 2022, but we are disappointingly on pace to reach less than 20% of that number,” it reads.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the administration has been working diligently to increase refugee resettlement, even if it had not met initial goals.
“The rebuilding process is well underway and will enable us to support increased admissions numbers in future years,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Although we will not meet this target this year as we continue efforts to rebuild the program and recover from pandemic-related operational impacts, the United States is, and will continue to be, a global leader in international humanitarian response, including in refugee resettlement.”
Cavanagh told the TH that the State of Iowa, the City of Dubuque and the federal government all have work to do to embrace refugees.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was unable to be reached Tuesday, but staff said she believes the U.S. should meet its existing refugee resettlement goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.