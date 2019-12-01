Dubuque World AIDS Day testing

Hillcrest Family Services is conducting free HIV screenings to all members of the public this week at Dubuque colleges.

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, University of Dubuque, Linda Chlapaty Hall, 2000 University Ave.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Clarke University, Mary Josita Hall, Health Services room, 1550 Clarke Drive.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Loras College, 474 Alumni Campus Center, 1450 Alta Vista St.