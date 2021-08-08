An increase in domestic violence cases and the severity of the abuse were reported for the past year by local officials and leaders.
The numbers of domestic violence arrests made and investigations launched by the Dubuque Police Department have risen each year since at least 2018, according to department statistics. Those figures climbed even further in 2020.
While Lt. Ted McClimon said police cannot be certain of what exactly caused the jump last year, he said factors of the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to it. Multiple national studies also showed increases in domestic violence cases during the pandemic.
“Hopefully, 2020 was an oddity,” McClimon said.
A trend that officials of nonprofit organization Riverview Center said they noticed about 2020 was that more weapons, as well as incidences of strangulation, were reported during situations of domestic violence.
“We know from research that additional stressors can escalate abuse,” said Renee Dieschbourg, Riverview Center domestic violence counselor.
She added that the escalation of severity of abuse could be attributed to the abuser feeling a lack of control in other aspects of life because of the stress and conflicts of the pandemic.
In the City of Dubuque through the first six months of the year, police made 109 arrests and launched 148 investigations regarding domestic violence.
Those figures closely aligned with the mid-year totals for 2018, when there were 123 arrests and 147 investigations. Since the full-year totals from 2018 were lower than both 2019 and 2020, the mid-year figures this year suggest that there might be a decrease in domestic violence cases compared to recent years.
COLLABORATING TO HELP
Nicole Salazar is a Dubuque police officer who is part of the department’s domestic crime unit. She said a big element of the unit is collaborating with local organizations such as Riverview Center, which provides care and assistance for people affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for people affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois.
“We make sure (victims) are getting the right resources,” Salazar said about officers’ work on the unit. “We help figure out how to get them to where they need to be. We’ll (also) do some follow-up on stalking cases and write up reports.”
As situations of domestic violence are addressed, Riverview Center employees say they like to remind people that it can take on various forms. Abusers control others in various ways and can express violence physically, emotionally, verbally and financially.
Deb Gustafson, the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA’s child care and social services executive director, said it is important to also note that domestic violence can happen to anyone.
“Abuse knows no barrier,” said. “You can be any age, any sex, certainly any income level, any ethnicity, any religion. Abuse doesn’t discriminate.”
Among Iowa residents, 35.3% of women and 29.3% of men at some point in their lives experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence or stalking, according to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The Dubuque Y has a victim services shelter to provide a place for those who are escaping an unsafe situation, like those who are in a domestic abuse situation. With eight rooms, the shelter can accommodate up to 22 people.
Regarding the effect of the pandemic, Gustafson said initially she did not see many clients. She said she thought this was because some of the previous stressors about money were no longer there because of the stimulus checks and unemployment benefits that individuals were receiving.
Once that money spread thin, the shelter had a lot more people come in. Gustafson said in February, 22 women and children entered the shelter within a week and a half.
“We had to send some to other shelters,” she said. “We can’t always help with things like transportation, but we will give them numbers to other shelters and people who can help.”
ABUSE AND ITS IMPACT
Allison Poster, of Asbury, Iowa, grew up with a relative who was verbally and emotionally abusive. She said the relative had a temper and worked a high-stress job.
Later in life, Poster said, she found herself in a relationship with someone she thought she could trust.
“It felt like my ex was rescuing me,” she said.
Poster explained that over time, her partner became emotionally and verbally abusive and had a gambling problem that he lied to her about.
Poster started seeing a therapist and eventually left her abusive partner.
Now she is married to her “amazing” husband, Dan, who she said is also an amazing father to their four adopted children: Ellie, 16, Isaac, 14, and identical twins Payton and Jack, 11.
“I wanted to make sure I didn’t continue that (abusive) cycle,” Poster said about being a mother. “I was afraid to discipline at all. I never used any force.”
Over time, she said, she learned how to find boundaries so her children had rules but her family was still full of hugs and saying “I love you.”
Supporting survivors and those currently in domestic violence situations is the sole focus of Riverview Center domestic violence and sexual assault advocates.
One of those advocates is Sarah Latimer. She said a big part of supporting survivors is being there for them as they navigate the legal system when it comes to legal orders such as divorce and custody of children.
“We’re in an era now where we think ideal custody is 50/50, even when there is abuse occurring,” she said. “That’s hard because then a survivor continuously has to co-parent and the abuse can continue.”
PREVENTION
Riverview Center has locations in Iowa and Illinois. Its services include assistance for those affected by domestic violence in Jo Daviess County.
Not only can children who witness domestic violence experience mental health issues, but they can also replicate the abusive behavior.
Part of the prevention is looking at the intergenerational aspect of abuse, which Dieschbourg said she pays a lot of attention to.
“It’s important to not normalize (abusive) behavior because it’s learned behavior,” she said of domestic violence.
The organization offers multiple violence prevention and education programs that teach about body safety, healthy relationships, social and emotional learning and other topics, said Anne Heim, Riverview Center’s Illinois program director.
“I would say our action plan (to combat domestic violence) is prevention,” she said. “We want to get to youth to teach them, so we can reach them before they get into relationships.”
Salazar said while working on domestic violence cases can be emotionally draining, it is worth it to potentially help victims and children be safe so they can heal.
“Hoping for a positive outcome keeps me going,” Salazar said. “I do the best I can for the best resolution.”
NECESSARY RESOURCES
Space and funding are crucial elements to addressing domestic violence in the tri-state area.
While the Dubuque Y shelter can accommodate up to 22 people, its capacity at any given time depends on the individuals and family units. Gustafson explained that each room has multiple beds, but if a person comes to the shelter alone, they will get their own room.
“They’ve been through so much,” Gustafson said. “The last thing we want to do is ask them to share a room with a stranger.”
Family Advocates Inc. is a Wisconsin organization that is “dedicated to the eradication of abuse” through prevention and intervention services, according to its website. The group has offices in each of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, but just one shelter.
With six bedrooms, the shelter located in Grant County can hold up to six women and 17 children.
“The shelter is almost always full,” said Executive Director Darlene Masters. “We offer a waiting list and try to refer to other counties’ shelters.”
Funding is needed to support the costs of operating such shelters, as well as outreach and education programs.
“Our shelter costs about $230,000 a year to run,” Gustafson said. “We couldn’t operate if United Way (of Dubuque Area Tri-States) didn’t give us $85,000 a year.”
Even with that yearly donation, the shelter still needs an additional $145,000. Funding for organizations such as the Dubuque Y and Family Advocates comes from state, federal and local grants, as well as via fundraisers.
Residents also can give monetary donations to organizations and physical donations such as diapers, female hygiene products, shampoo and deodorant to local shelters.
“There is nothing we will turn away,” Masters said. “We’re always in need of any consumable items.”
HELP AND HOPE
When it comes to helping those in situations of domestic violence, Dieschbourg said Riverview Center has an empowerment-based approach.
She said the most beneficial way for someone to receive help is when they decide they are ready to reach out for it. This can be hard for the loved ones as they want to intervene and find a way to get them out of the abusive situation.
“Someone with good intentions can come across the wrong way,” Dieschbourg said. “They can come across as controlling and not protecting.”
“Just try to educate them,” she added. “Point them to good resources like domestic violence support groups.”
While the healing process is a forever one, Poster said her community of family, friends and those with similar experiences helps her work through that healing.
She also noted that she really lucked out by finding her husband, who has been there for her through all the ups and downs.
“By the third date, I knew I was in love with him and that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him. Of course, I didn’t tell him that right away,” she said with a laugh as she reminisced. “I trust him 100 percent.”