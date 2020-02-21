- A canvass of Tuesday’s election results will be performed at 3 p.m. today for River Ridge (Wis.) Community School District’s $2.3 million bond measure. Unofficial vote totals showed 330 votes in favor and 331 opposed. A story Thursday on Page 5A included an incorrect date for the canvass.
- The fall 2019 dean’s list from University of Dubuque can be found today on Page 4D. The list was published on Page 4C on Wednesday but attributed to the incorrect school.
- Participants in the PCA Escape Room at Plum Creek Archery in Dyersville, Iowa, use a compound bow and arrows with sharpened points to complete challenges. A story Wednesday on Page 5A misstated the type of arrows used at the business.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.