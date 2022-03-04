MONTICELLO, Iowa — A new grocery store is opening in Monticello.

Dollar Fresh Market is opening at 7 a.m. today at 100 N. Main St.

Dollar Fresh is part of the Hy-Vee grocery store corporation and offers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other services.

Hy-Vee already has local Dollar Fresh locations in Dyersville, Manchester and Maquoketa.

