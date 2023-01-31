A man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, partly in relation to an incident in which his girlfriend reported being stabbed in Dubuque.
Nicholas M. Ostrander, 33, of East Dubuque, Ill., was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, as well as an unrelated probation violation.
“(Ostrander) does have two prior domestic assault convictions,” said Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Jonathan Dunn when requesting the sentencing. “It appears that the state has used quite a few resources in an attempt to rehabilitate Mr. Ostrander, and, unfortunately, it seems he continues to be violent and to hurt other people.”
As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree harassment and contempt — violation of a no contact protection order, which were related to the assault, were dismissed.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue on Sept. 1 after receiving a report of an injured woman “who jumped out of a car because a guy threatened to kill her.”
Police met with Debra A. VanOstrand, 52, of East Dubuque, who had a laceration on her upper left arm that nearly reached the top of her shoulder, documents state.
VanOstrand reported that she had been stabbed by Ostrander, who is now VanOstrand’s fiancée, during an argument while inside a vehicle, documents state.
“(VanOstrand then) stated that Ostrander put his right arm in front of her in a hugging motion,” documents state. “She stated that with his left arm, he reached around the rear of the seat and cut her upper left arm.”
VanOstrand then began driving to the hospital, documents state. She reported that Ostrander began “freaking out” and begged her not to seek medical treatment, documents state.
“(VanOstrand) stated that she told (Ostrander) that she wouldn’t tell anyone that it was him that stabbed her and that she just wanted him to never contact her again,” documents state. “She stated that he replied that he would just have (to) murder her and then kill himself.”
VanOstrand spoke at Monday’s sentencing hearing, asking for Ostrander to be sentenced to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St.
“I do believe it was an accident,” VanOstrand said of the incident. “I don’t think he was trying to hurt me at the moment. We were in an argument at the time. Sometimes we hug each other to end an argument, and I think he was trying to hug me and didn’t realize he had the knife in his hand.”
Ostrander, who also asked to serve his sentence at the Elm Street facility, also spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
“I have been put on medications that have made a night and day difference in my life,” he said. “For the first time I can remember, I’m not depressed and angry and frustrated.”
However, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she felt a prison sentence was appropriate based on Ostrander’s criminal history.
“Despite multiple commitments in the (state correctional) facility to help with your mental health, you seem to do well and then go back out into the community and go back to prior conduct,” she said.