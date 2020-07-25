Chemical spill

About 150 gallons of chemicals spilled onto Kale Avenue/Clayton County X47 on Friday morning. 

GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A stretch of roadway outside of Guttenberg reopened that was closed for about three hours Friday morning due to a chemical spill.

The spill occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Kale Avenue/Clayton County X47, just south of U.S. 52 between Garnavillo and Guttenberg.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department reported that a gate malfunctioned, allowing a crate containing Headline fungicide to slide off a truck and onto the roadway. About 150 gallons of the chemical spilled.

Garnavillo firefighters were able to contain the spill and clean up the roadway so it could reopen.

