The 2021 redistricting brought several Republican Iowa state lawmakers’ would-be representation into eastern Iowa counties — new areas and new voters who have gotten a lot of attention lately.
For the past 10 years, Dubuque County had been split between four Iowa House of Representative districts: two in the city of Dubuque, one over most of the rural part of the county and one that lumped the county’s portion of Cascade and the southwest corner of the county in with Jackson County and eastern Jones County to the south. Currently, those are represented by Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, respectively.
Dubuque County had two Senate districts: one covering the City of Dubuque House districts and one that covered the more rural districts, currently represented by Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, respectively.
Jackson County, for the past 10 years, has had just one House district and one Senate district covering it all — currently represented by Bradley and Koelker.
Beginning next year, however, Dubuque County will be split among five House districts in total.
Two House districts still will cover the city of Dubuque and surrounding areas. The House district for most of rural Dubuque County will be smaller, though, due to population growth there. So, a township in north-central Dubuque County will be covered by a House district covering all of Clayton and Allamakee counties to the north. And the city of Cascade — which is located in both in Dubuque and Jones counties — will be split up. The Dubuque County portion of the city will be part of a district that includes all of Delaware County and most of Buchanan County.
In Jackson County, the township containing Maquoketa will be separated from the rest of the county and be represented by House and Senate districts that cover counties to the south — currently represented by Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Rep. Norlin Momsen, R-DeWitt.
All of these incumbents are running for reelection, which means they have new voter blocs to introduce themselves to. Incumbents tend to hold an edge in elections due to name recognition, but that falls by the wayside among voters in newly added areas. According to a study published in the American Journal of Political Science — “The Participatory Effects of Redistricting” by Danny Hayes and Seth McKee — up to half of districts’ voters do not know the name of the incumbent running to represent them after redistricting and new incumbents tend to drive down turnout.
So, campaign events in the area, even for other candidates, have been peppered with new incumbents.
Cournoyer has been in Maquoketa regularly in recent weeks, both at her own events and those sponsored by other Republicans, especially when she can be introduced by Koelker — who represents Maquoketa currently and also happens to room with Cournoyer in Des Moines during the legislative session.
Even when Koelker held a fundraiser in Dyersville last week with Gov. Kim Reynolds, Cournoyer was there in the crowd, being introduced.
Koelker’s event also kicked off with an introduction of and by Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, who said a prayer before dinner was served. He also sang Koelker’s praises, likely with an eye to would-be voters from Cascade who were in the crowd.
“She works for you so hard that she doesn’t want to fail ever,” he said before a joke about Koelker’s first term.
Zumbach also talked up Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, who is running for the House district that include the Dubuque County portion of Cascade — a move Johnson made after being redistricted into competition with Zumbach — while chatting with the Telegraph Herald.
It is not just Republicans after new constituents. James recently attended a meeting of the North End Neighborhood Association with area resident Jochum, as that part of the city is currently represented by Isenhart.
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham, a Democrat, also took time after a recent interview with the TH to promote Terry McGovern, the Democrat running for the House seat that would cover Dubuque County’s portion of Cascade and Delaware County.
The ad update
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, released a new TV ad titled “Parent” attacking opponent Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis
, D-Hiawatha, for “siding with the woke left” in support of a Linn County school district policy that allows students to change their gender identity at school without requiring that parents be notified.
Center Forward — an organization with roots among Blue Dog Democrats that a release from Wisconsin Sen.
Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, described as “a national organization dedicated to advancing mainstream values and common sense policies” — spent $497,485 on TV ads supporting his campaign for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District and bashing Derrick Van Orden
, the Republican candidate for the seat.
Awards and endorsements
The Iowa Restaurant Association named Cournoyer its 2022 Legislator of the Year.
National Security Leaders for America — a national organization made up of retired, high-ranking military leaders — endorsed Pfaff over Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL.
BlueGreen Alliance — a national partnership of labor unions and environmental organizations — also endorsed Pfaff.
Bradley received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund for his reelection bid in Iowa House District 66. Bradley faces Democrat Tony Amsler.
The Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO endorsed Democrat
