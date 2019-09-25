From pop-up stores to pumpkin patches, a plethora of tri-state businesses are getting a jump start on the fall season.
Spirit Halloween is among many shops hoping to capitalize on customers’ seasonal spending. The store opened late last month and has observed increasing foot traffic ever since.
“Our weekends are so packed, you can barely move in here,” said store manager Erica Foster. “Halloween is like a lifestyle for some people.”
Spirit Halloween sells a variety of Halloween decor, costumes and accessories.
The store operated in the old Save-A-Lot grocery store building at 2600 Dodge St. during each of the past two years.
This time around, the company set up shop in the former home of Younkers in Kennedy Mall. The Halloween store occupies a 20,000-square-foot space, filling roughly one-third of the larger space that Younkers occupied.
Mall spokesman Joe Bell said seasonal businesses have been a boon for shopping centers across the U.S., helping to fill large spaces left vacant by departed retailers.
“People used to call these stores pop-up shops, but the nature of these businesses has really changed,” he said. “They are becoming regular seasonal tenants that are coming back to shopping centers every year.”
It’s no surprise that businesses are aiming to cash in on the upcoming holiday.
U.S. consumers spent about $9 billion on Halloween items last year, according to the National Retail Federation. That includes money spent on costumes, candy, decoration and greeting cards.
The holiday itself isn’t the only thing that sparks business this time of year.
Vesperman Farms in Lancaster, Wis., opened Saturday. The business features a pumpkin patch, apple cider donuts, a petting zoo and corn maze.
Owner Kyle Vesperman said he hires about 60 workers to keep things running smoothly.
“It’s my favorite time of year,” he said. “I love the people, and I love the crowds. We have quite a few families that come out here multiple times over the course of the season.”
Vesperman said the opening weekend at the farm started off in promising fashion, with big crowds arriving Saturday morning. However, wet weather put a damper on attendance.
Still, he is confident his business can make up for the slow weekend later in the year.
“Generally, the first two weeks are slower, then it ramps up a bit and peaks during the first two or three weeks of October,” he said.
While Galena, Ill., doesn’t boast much in the way of fall pop-up shops, the existing stores along Main Street are going to great lengths to embrace the fall season.
Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kerry Shelke said Poopsie’s, The Grateful Gourmet, Simply Elegant Boutique and Galena’s Kandy Kitchen are among the many businesses capitalizing on the season.
“If you’re hungry, you can find apple- and pumpkin-flavored food and drinks, and if you’re interested in home decor, there are a wide variety of different options,” she said.