A major change came to downtown Platteville, Wis., in the summer 20 years ago.
One-way Main Street became a two-way thoroughfare in July 2002. The change ended a nearly 50-year-old traffic pattern.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the change in its July 2, 2002, edition.
PLATTEVILLE’S MAIN GOES 2-WAY
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Before crossing Main Street in downtown Platteville on Monday, pedestrians and motorists all paid heed to mother’s advice: “Look both ways!”
For the first time in nearly 50 years, there was two-way motor vehicle traffic on an eight-block section of Main Street, between Chestnut and Water streets.
On a 4-3 vote in January, the Platteville Common Council opted for east-west traffic on a trial basis for three years. Two-lane traffic went into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.
Supporters, including downtown merchants, hope that the traffic patterns lead to an economic revitalization of the downtown business district.
“I think it’s worth trying to help Main Street,” said Bruce Kraus, co-owner of Dollar Discount, who stressed the importance of maintaining and improving the area’s focus as a “retail district.”
Added Tim Ingram, of Momentum Bikes and Boards, “Whether it adds to business I don’t know, but it gives Main Street a more ‘downtown’ feel.”
Motorists approaching Main on intersecting streets, including Water and Chestnut, see signs indicating that traffic is now two-way. Orange highway cones were temporarily placed in the middle of Main along the yellow center stripe. The cones advised motorists of the two-way traffic.
Platteville police officer Josh Grabandt, patrolling on foot on Main Street, noted that there were no traffic problems and a only a “couple of” complaints about speed — the speed limit is 15 mph.
Cheryl Zmina, program manager of Platteville Main Street Program, thinks that by nature, motorists have a tendency to slow down on two-way streets. She predicts Main Street should become more “pedestrian friendly.”
To address safety concerns, the possible installation of a stop sign at Fourth and Main streets has been discussed.
Kay Helker, of Helker Jewelry, who served on a Main Street conversion focus group, said there’s the natural perception to “slow things down” and that the idea now is to “take a wait-and-see-approach.” She said police will continue to monitor traffic.
Not every Main Street merchant embraced the changeover.
“I was opposed to it from the start,” said Dick Dagnon, of LeMoine’s Shoe Store. “But it’s here, and we’ll deal with it.”
Proponents think the change will be more visitor-friendly, especially for visiting motorists driving east-west on U.S. 151 or north on Wisconsin 80/81.
