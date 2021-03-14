GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- Clayton County law enforcement is investigating a potential incident of inappropriate conduct between a former staff member and a student in the Clayton Ridge Community School District.
The Clayton County Attorney’s Office confirmed that an investigation into the alleged incident is underway but declined to provide further details.
“What I can say is that an investigation was started in the last week over reports of inappropriate conduct between a former school employee and a student,” said County Attorney Zach Herrmann.
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi did not return a message seeking comment.
When contacted by the Telegraph Herald, school district Superintendent Shane Wahls provided a statement.
“The district does not comment on investigations or the status of pending investigations,” Wahls wrote in a statement, later adding. “In regard to the questions regarding employees, any information which may be responsive to your questions is personnel information, which the district is required by law to keep confidential.”
In his statement, Wahls later refers to a Facebook post that supposedly makes allegations relating to the investigation. The TH was unable to locate the Facebook post.
“Although the district is unable to comment specifically on the allegations contained in the post at this time, the district is able to state that several allegations in the post are inaccurate,” Wahls wrote. “Student safety is a top priority for the district. Any information the district receives that affects student safety is dealt with in a timely manner consistent with the district’s policies and procedures and the law.”