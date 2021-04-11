In a year defined by lockdowns and making connections virtually, local Girl Scouts are seizing the opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors.
For the first time, Camp Little Cloud will host a specialty summer camp session focused on survival skills such as orienteering, fishing, gun safety and the opportunity for attendees to earn their Iowa Department of Natural Resources firearm safety certificate.
Dubbed “Venture into the Wild,” the program will be made possible through a partnership by Dubuque County Conservation, Dubuque County Hunter Safety Instruction and Iowa DNR conservation officers.
“When girls step outside of their comfort zones, they emerge with the confidence and grit to tackle any challenge in life,” said Stacy Conforti, the local Girl Scouts’ vice president of property and outdoor experience. “That’s why the outdoors plays such an important role in the Girl Scout program. Girls need an opportunity to disconnect, step into nature and discover their potential.”
Conforti said there’s a strong desire to get outside and immerse in nature, especially after the decision to not host in-person summer camp programs last year.
“While we have been in a recovery mode since about 2008-09, when there was a decline in participation and outdoor activities, I think this has just completely swung the pendulum in the opposite direction,” Conforti said. “Everybody is getting outdoors.”
Dubuque County Conservation naturalist Kaytlan Moeller agrees that interest in the outdoors has exploded, adding that park usage has grown exponentially during the pandemic to the point where it wasn’t at all unusual to see parking lots near trailheads completely full on any given day in the middle of the week.
“Now more than ever it is apparent there is a need for scenic and natural areas,” she said. “It is crucial that we ‘rewild’ our kids and bring them back outdoors to discover the simple fun of playing outside. Study after study has shown evidence of how actively going outside can show many benefits for children’s health, development, education and well-being.
“Exploring outdoors was declining before the pandemic, but it was only accelerated further during it. We are hoping to help families and children restore the habit of exploring and being active in the outdoors.”
While Dubuque County Conservation has partnered with the Girl Scouts for decades, this year will be unique, especially with the opportunity to become licensed to hunt.
“The Girls Scouts and Dubuque County Conservation are hoping to expand on that and offer a multiple-day, hunter’s safety experience where participants gain extensive hands-on instruction on firearms, fishing and many other outdoors skills including learning about camouflage, gun-carrying techniques, shot size, decoys, archery, animal calls and more,” Moeller said. “This camp is unique because the Girl Scouts will be able to head back for an overnight experience at Camp Little Cloud.”
While the push for more advanced outdoor skill activities is coming from the girls, it has not taken much to convince the adult volunteers to fall in line.
“We’ve also seen a huge resurgence in adults wanting to get trained to take girls into the outdoors and those volunteers who have been taking the girls outdoors and now are looking for more advanced skills and more advanced opportunities for girls,” Conforti said.
Venture into the Wild will be hosted at Camp Little Cloud on July 26 to 29 and is open to all girls. Call 800-798-0833 or visit GirlScoutsToday.org for more information.