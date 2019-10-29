Faced with the possibility of raising water utility rates higher than 3% next year, Lancaster Common Council members recently rescinded their previous action and will not pursue any increase in those rates for next year.
In August, council members directed City Clerk Dave Kurihara to look into a full, conventional rate increase, as opposed to a simple rate case.
When filed with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, a simple rate case would increase rates 3%.
According to Kurihara, when a community’s water utility pursues a conventional rate increase, the PSC reviews the information and then sets the rate increase the utility should be asking for to improve the rate of return and to ensure the utility is operating in the black. Kurihara explained to the council that, under the terms of conventional rate increases, the city can’t tell the PSC that the recommended increase is too high without justification for a lower rate of return, and if justification is not accepted, then the city would have to accept it whether local government likes it or not.
So instead of pursuing the conventional water rate increase or the simple rate case, the council has decided to leave water rates alone for 2020.
But council members approved raising sanitary sewer rates 1.5% for next year.
No PSC approval is needed in Wisconsin to raise or lower sanitary sewer utility rates.