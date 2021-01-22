Ice Fishing
Today and Saturday, Mud Lake Park, 22312 Golf Lake Road
10 a.m. to noon on both days. Free event. Learn the basics of how to ice fish. Equipment and bait provided. Dubuque County Conservation staff and volunteers on site to help. This program is best for adults and kids 7 and older. Anyone 16 years old or older needs an Iowa fishing license. RSVP via the “Events” section at facebook.com/swissvalleync. Information: 563-556-6745.
36th annual Walk for Life
Saturday, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
10:30 a.m. Program features keynote address by Ashley Stackis, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, and Kaylee Koos, a junior at Marquette Catholic High School, will read her winning essay. It will be followed by a walk past the Dubuque County Courthouse. Social-distancing and mask protocols will be in effect. Information: 563-556-5960.
Luminaria Walk at Casper Bluff
Saturday, Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve, 870 S, Pilot Knob Road, Galena, Ill.
6 to 8 p.m. Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation invites the public to an open hike night. Luminarias will light the trails leading to the Thunderbird effigy mound, the Galena Rotary Pavilion and the new story walk for kids. Free admission. Information: 815-858-9100 or jdcf.org.