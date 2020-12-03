MONTICELLO, Iowa — A driver was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly leading authorities on a two-county, high-speed chase that ended outside of Monticello when his vehicle’s tires were deflated.
Hunter Campbell, 37, of Lisbon, was arrested on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, eluding, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying weapons. He also faces multiple traffic citations.
A press release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department states that the chase started at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy tried to pull over Campbell’s vehicle for going 65 mph in a 20 mph zone in Central City. But Campbell fled north on Iowa 13, reaching speeds of 90 mph. He then went east on Linn County D62 at Coggon, reaching speeds of 85 mph, and the pursuit continued into Jones County.
A Monticello police officer deployed a “tire deflation device” at the intersection of D62 and Stone Bridge Road, west of Monticello, which popped the vehicle’s two front tires. Campbell pulled over shortly thereafter, the release states.