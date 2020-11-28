PEOSTA, Iowa — Carnival-themed music can be heard upon entering the double doors at Round Two, where fluorescent lights brighten the spacious room.
Inside, there is not just one room of games but a plethora of activities for not only kids but people of all ages. But that’s the point, said Dave Pettera, owner of Peosta’s new bowling alley and community center.
“Bowling is just part of this,” Dave said. “We designed this as an entertainment venue. You have a bowling center, you have an arcade, you have an outdoor patio (and) outdoor athletic activities. I am looking forward to facilitating all ages (and) families.”
Round Two is Dave’s and his wife Tracie’s second shot at owning a bowling alley after their previous business, Cascade Lanes & Lounge, and an attached Happy Joe’s Pizza suffered heavy damage in a fire in August 2019.
The new 17,500 square-foot facility has 12 bowling lanes with the option of closing off four of the lanes to be used to host private parties. The room closes by lowering a large barn door and two garage-like doors that roll down from the ceiling.
“That was a must-have at all the bowling alleys,” Dave said.
Before deciding on the location and layout for Round Two, the Petteras drove from Nebraska to Michigan and anywhere in between looking for ideas and designs for their new business, Dave said. Many of the games found inside the arcade are akin to what can be found at Disneyland or the Wisconsin Dells. The most costly was the Virtual Reality game Virtual Rabbids.
“We are trying to cater to not only Peosta but the surrounding communities,” he said. “We are only a quick jog from Dubuque.”
Round Two features a full-service bar and restaurant featuring food from Dubuque restaurant Shot Tower Inn. A few staple items include appetizers, sandwiches and pizza. A lunchtime salad bar also will be offered. Dave said he hopes to serve beer from breweries throughout the state and southwest Wisconsin.
The bowling lanes flash red and blue, and in a blink of an eye, transition to a shimmering rainbow light that glistens off the wood floors. The lights are part of “hyper bowling,” Dave said.
“It’s not your standard bowling alley,” he said. “The hyper bowling uses things like light bouncing off bumpers. We can dance the lights to the music or create our own light show. While the ball is going down a lane, (light) follows like a comet.”
Outside the restaurant is a 100-foot space they plan to turn into an outdoor patio and will also have at least two sand volleyball courts open for next summer.
Dave said the total cost for the new facility will be more than $3 million by the time everything is said and done. Initially they planned to open before Thanksgiving but after Gov. Kim Reynolds passed the statewide mask mandate, they decided to hold off and wait until December.
“I don’t want to have an opening now,” he said. “I am not going to fight that. I just think with people’s health reasons and everything, I just want to open up when I feel it’s safe to do that. We will reserve that date.”
Tracie said her former job at the childcare center at Northeast Iowa Community College was one of the reasons they decided to open a business in the area.
“A lot of the kids I had are applying for jobs,” she said. “We are excited to get up and running. Hopefully restrictions will be less. Meeting people in the community is the biggest thing I look forward to.”
Dave said Round Two will employ about 25 part-time and full-time workers.
“I didn’t want to name it a bowling alley (name),” he said. “I wanted to name it something else. It’s not only our second round, but it’s entertainment for everyone.”
A.J. Spiegel who sold the Petteras the land for the business, said he is glad to see the project come to fruition and awaits its opening.
“I think it’s going to help the community,” he said. “It is kind of a needed project, and I am glad they are coming to town.”
Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the new bowling alley and community center is the first of its kind in the area and will give families and friends a new place to be together.
“Dave and Tracie will be such an asset, and they provide a community space for the business, education and residential sectors to interact,” she said. “The City of Peosta is thrilled, and we recognize Round Two as a game-changing amenity.”