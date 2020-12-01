CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members recently approved the third reading of an ordinance that would allow all-terrain and utility vehicles to operate on most city streets.
The ordinance also would allow the vehicles to park in related lots or parking spaces and stop at any service stations or convenience stores along said streets.
Areas still prohibited to these vehicles would include any primary road extensions through the city, including all of Iowa 136. However, the vehicles can cross these streets or operate on them for construction or maintenance.
Council members are slated to take a final vote on the ordinance during their meeting on Dec. 14.