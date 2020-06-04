MANCHESTER, Iowa — Four Republicans advanced Tuesday in their quests for re-election to county-level positions in Delaware County.
County Supervisors Jeff Madlom and Peter Buschmann, County Auditor Carla Becker and Sheriff John LeClere did not face primary competition and have no declared Democratic challengers.
Official election results were not available before the Telegraph Herald went to press Tuesday night. County election officials confirmed Wednesday that none of the Democratic write-in candidates from the primary election garnered enough votes to be on this fall’s ballot.
A write-in candidate in a primary election race must garner at least 35% of the number of votes that were cast by the party’s voters for the same office the last time the party had a candidate for that office, according to Iowa law.
Also on Wednesday, election officials in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties said none of the write-in candidates in their respective counties appeared to have reached the 35% threshold.
But that doesn’t mean the county-level races are necessarily set for the fall.
In county races with no declared candidate for either the Republicans or Democrats, a candidate still can get onto the ballot representing the party if the party holds a county convention and nominates the person.
The deadline to run as an independent or nonpartisan candidate was in March.