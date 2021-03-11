EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Police said they arrested one man and recovered illegal firearms, drugs and “narcotic equipment” during a raid at an East Dubuque business on Tuesday.
Jeremy R. Arling, 47, of East Dubuque, was arrested, according to the East Dubuque Police Department. He is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
A press release states that police, along with the Northwest Illinois Tactical Response Team and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at JA&S Mechanical, 1713 1/2 Illinois 35 N. The business is owned by Arling.
Court documents state that authorities found a handgun, a shotgun and a rifle, as well as ammunition, all of which Arling is prohibited from having as a convicted felon. They also reported finding meth and drug paraphernalia.
His next court hearing is set for April 13.