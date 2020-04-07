The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kathy T. Brown, 19, of 3130 Shiras Ave., was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Alexis S. Scovel, 19, of 472 Loras Blvd., on March 26 in the 1800 block of Jackson Street.
- Norman R. Lockhart, 58, of 1722 Delhi St., was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and domestic assault impeding airflow. Court documents state that Lockhart assaulted David V. Lockhart, 55, of the same address.
Curtis Martin, 20, of 2955 Wildwood Drive, No. 5, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Martin assaulted Madison L. Ritt, 20, of the same address.