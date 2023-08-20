University of Dubuque President Jeffrey Bullock doesn’t mince words when talking about the struggles he foresees for the future of higher education.
Various challenges, including declining enrollment, the end of COVID-19-related aid and what he sees as poor financial planning at many institutions across the country contribute to his belief that in the next few years, “a lot of” colleges and universities will be forced to close.
“I have been saying since COVID that 2023 is the beginning of the higher ed apocalypse,” he said. “ ... I’m very confident about where we are (as an institution) and where we will be, but I would be lying to you if I said that it’s an easy time to be in independent higher education.”
Bullock is not alone in his assessment. Leaders of area private colleges expect severe headwinds from a looming “demographic cliff” of fewer college-age students, changing attitudes toward higher education, funding shortfalls and other ongoing concerns exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2016, more than 90 U.S. private colleges have closed, merged with another school or announced plans to do so, according to Higher Ed Dive, which analyzes trends and data in higher education.
One school was added to that list earlier this year in Iowa, when Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant ceased operations after 181 years.
In Dubuque, private colleges also have seen declining enrollment and are keeping a close eye on their budgets after the pandemic put a dent in donors for some institutions. A pair of Dubuque schools also contemplated a potential merger last year, though discussions ultimately fizzled out.
Despite the challenges, though, local college presidents said they have clear plans for continued success, from capital campaigns to new recruitment strategies.
“Ongoing and increased national recognition for our academic, athletic and co-curricular success gives me optimism … and bodes well for our ability to raise significant money from our partners and other types of programs,” said Jim Collins, president of Loras College in Dubuque. “Just because we’re small doesn’t mean we’re not great.”
Demographic cliff
The pandemic sparked many changes for higher education, including an altered economic landscape and labor market that has made college, for some at least, less attractive.
“This economy is not conducive for families to sit there and say, ‘Do I want to go into debt for you to go to college?’ when there are a lot of jobs around right now, and they pay pretty well,” said Gary Steinke, president of Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
National attitudes toward higher education have been shifting. According to a Gallup poll in June, 36% of respondents had a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education as an institution in American society, dropping from 57% in 2015 and 48% in 2018.
Inflation also has put financial pressure on colleges, and local leaders said offsetting this by raising prices for students is not feasible.
“Most businesses and industries pass on their increased input costs to the consumer or the customer,” Bullock said. “Higher ed can’t do that because there’s now a classic supply and demand issue. We’ve got far more supply, meaning schools, than we have demand, meaning students.”
That supply and demand problem is predicted to get worse in the next few years due to a phenomenon called the “demographic cliff,” which higher education experts have been anticipating for some time.
The Great Recession triggered lower birth rates, which have not rebounded since. According to a 2022 study in the Journal of Economic Perspectives, the nation’s birth rate saw about a 20% decline over 13 years, dropping from roughly 65 to 70 births per 1,000 women age 15 to 44 in 2007 to 55.8 births in 2020.
As a result, the number of 18- to 22-year-olds will shrink year over year starting around 2025. Carleton College economist Nathan Grawe predicted in his 2018 book “Demographics and the Demand for Higher Education” that the college-going population will drop by 15% in five years beginning around 2026.
“When you have a significant demographic decline, when you have fewer students and families feeling a college education is necessary, and when you have the public writ large losing its perspective on higher education and its value, … all those things combine to make it very difficult,” Collins said.
Steinke said while these challenges affect both public and private institutions, “the impact is felt more” at private colleges.
“The private colleges don’t receive any state funding. Budgets have to be balanced on a daily basis, funds have to be raised, and there isn’t any bailout for private colleges,” he said. “When there are issues and economic downturns, it always impacts private colleges a little more for that reason.”
Enrollment concerns
Clarke University interim President Fletcher Lamkin, who began his term in January after Thom Chesney stepped down at the end of 2022, said a small university such as Clarke is heavily dependent on its enrollment.
“It’s like McDonald’s not being able to sell hamburgers. If they can’t make good hamburgers, people stop buying them, and all the chicken sandwiches in the world aren’t going to help them. They’re going to go out of business,” Lamkin said. “And of course, our product is our education and the total experience here. That’s what we sell, and we have to find a match between the students and what we offer.”
Part of his goal for his time at Clarke — which now will last until December 2024, after his contract was extended — involves implementing a plan to raise enrollment to 1,000 undergraduate students and about 300 graduate students. Last fall, Clarke reported 776 undergrads and 180 graduate students, an 8% decrease from five years earlier but a 4% increase from fall 2021.
Lamkin said staff have enacted new procedures to “widen the funnel” of prospective students who are contacted by Clarke when looking at colleges.
“We’ve been really successful in turning an inquiry and application into a tuition deposit this year. We basically doubled the percentage of people that were in our funnel who made that (tuition deposit), and next year, we’re going to have a much broader funnel. We’ll have probably double the number of names to work with,” he said.
Also key to enrollment is an emphasis on student retention, which at Clarke has included hiring more academic advisers and shoring up the academic advising system. Lamkin said Clarke’s retention rate for first-year students is currently just under 70%, a number he wants to increase to at least 80%.
Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque can house about 300 students on campus, according to Vice President for Advancement Chad Cunningham, but it currently has about 180 students.
“I can’t say I’m not concerned,” President Philip Boom said. “The low end of that range isn’t where we want to be. It means that our donors have to step up, and they have, thankfully. ... And while we’re definitely small, there’s a heritage and a history of (our) alumni in Dubuque since Emmaus came here in 1984.”
Compared to enrollment levels five years earlier, the student populations at Loras and UD dropped by 7.5% and 25.2%, respectively, in fall 2022.
However, Bullock said that through “innovative” recruitment strategies implemented at UD, he anticipates a “noticeable” bump in first-time and first-year students this fall, possibly as high as 10% to 15%.
Collins and Bullock emphasized that while strong enrollment is necessary, a jump in student population is not always a sign of a healthy institution. For example, a university that reduces academic selectivity may recruit more students, but persistence and graduation rates may decline.
Bullock said many institutions are dramatically increasing their discount rate for tuition to attract more students but can end up losing money on each student they bring in as a result.
“Some schools then supplement that discount rate by not repairing their buildings, terminating personnel, slashing expenses in departmental budgets,” he said. “You reach a point where you can’t do that anymore, but yet you’re still giving away so much in aid that you’ve started a death spiral ... We have chosen not to go in that direction.”
Mergers and closures
Steinke’s association had 25 members until May, when Iowa Wesleyan closed. College trustees cited increased operating costs, enrollment trends and a sharp drop in philanthropic giving.
For Steinke, the closure was unfortunate but did not come as a surprise. He said the school had been “teetering” for 10 to 15 years, due in part to geographic isolation, difficulty recruiting students and lack of active donors.
He described Clarke, Loras and UD — the three Dubuque colleges who are part of Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities — as being at the “opposite end of that spectrum.”
“I am not concerned that other institutions (in Iowa) are going to go away,” he said. “Now, a sustained problem, with less students and less resources and an economy that isn’t so wonderful, then maybe 10 years down the road, I’d change my mind about that.”
Some struggling colleges consider a merger with another institution. Earlier this year, more than a quarter of respondents in Inside Higher Ed’s annual survey of over 400 college and university presidents said they think their institution should consider merging with another school in the next five years.
During the 1987-1988 school year, Loras and Clarke agreed to a merger that ultimately did not come to fruition. Similar conversations were held in 2022 but never rose to a substantive level, according to Collins.
He said the presidents of Iowa’s six Catholic colleges — St. Ambrose University, Mount Mercy University, Mercy College of Health Sciences, Briar Cliff University, Clarke and Loras — formed an association in 2016 to boost collaboration.
Loras and Clarke began meeting with St. Ambrose and Mount Mercy in 2022 to discuss deeper collaborations as the four eastern Iowa Catholic colleges. From there, conversations between Loras and Clarke were a natural next step due to their proximity, Collins said.
He said a potential merger was “a part of the discussion” last fall, but the issue “never rose to a level where the Loras board (of directors) acted for or against” it.
“We thought, conceptually, it could be a good idea, but pragmatically, we didn’t have enough information to see if we could move forward,” he said.
Lamkin said he could not speak about any aspect of a potential merger or discussions surrounding it, which all occurred before his arrival at Clarke.
“I can say there is no discussion going on right now,” he said.
Partnerships and programs
While a merger may not be in the cards for any Dubuque-area institutions in the immediate future, the schools have nurtured partnerships to strengthen and add programs.
This year, Loras signed five new articulation agreements with St. Ambrose. Students who complete undergraduate studies at one university have an easier path to complete a graduate degree at the other in areas such as occupational therapy, exercise physiology, athletic training, mental health counseling and social work.
The university also is launching a 3+1 accelerated nursing degree program in collaboration with Mercy College of Health Sciences. Students will complete their undergraduate degree in three years at Loras and then spend a year completing clinical work in Dubuque through Mercy College, graduating with degrees from both institutions.
Collins said Loras officials conservatively believe those new partnerships will increase enrollment by 100 to 150 students within three years.
He said adding a nursing partnership is crucial for a college such as Loras.
“Most small private colleges (nationwide) who have held their own have had some kind of nursing program offered,” he said. “Loras has not had one, so this is a really big and important move in partnership with Mercy.”
Emmaus and UD have a partnership in which students complete three years at Emmaus before transferring to UD to complete a major not offered at Emmaus. Graduates earn degrees from both schools.
Emmaus also has a concurrent enrollment agreement for nursing with Northeast Iowa Community College and is part of several academic consortia through which students access areas of study not offered at Emmaus while still receiving the Bible-based study that is the college’s calling card.
“These agreements with other institutions are far from anything like trying to merge ... but they’re a strategy for how to keep being attractive to students,” said Boom.
Athletic programs also can help an institution target new recruitment populations. Loras will launch a women’s wrestling program this academic year, and UD will start the first National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III men’s and women’s hockey programs in Iowa.
“It has put us into recruiting markets that didn’t know the University of Dubuque existed,” Bullock said of the hockey programs. “To grow enrollment, you’ve got to find niches (and) underserved areas. … You’ve got to be smart, you’ve got to be quick, and you can’t be risk averse.”
Managing finances
Bullock said a strong endowment is crucial to a small private college’s success. Currently, UD has an approximately $250 million endowment, which he aims to grow to $1 billion.
“The endowment is the difference between schools that survive this time and thrive and schools that close or just get by,” he said.
Collins said Loras has a planned giving portfolio of roughly $60 million — a huge increase from $2 million in 2004. Capital campaigns also are ongoing. So far, the college has raised $50 million toward a more-than-$100-million capital campaign to be announced this fall.
Lamkin said Clarke currently is operating at a deficit, but he believes the work officials are doing, including focusing on student retention, boosting enrollment and launching a $40 million capital campaign, will help reverse that trend.
“That combination will, I think, put us in a situation where we’re going to be in sustainable, great shape,” he said. “But if we just sit around and do nothing, … we’ll eventually find ourselves in a bit of financial difficulty. Now’s the time to initiate what we need to initiate.”
Initiating changes can come with growing pains, as in 1999, when Bullock and UD’s board of trustees unveiled a plan that cut multiple faculty jobs and nearly two dozen majors. At the time, officials said that without major restructuring and cost reductions, the university’s future was uncertain.
Bullock has described that period as “difficult” but “necessary.” Under his tenure, UD’s endowment grew from $13 million to about $250 million and enrollment increased from 600 students to over 2,000 in recent years.
“That’s the example I always hold up,” Steinke said. “Twenty-five years ago, the University of Dubuque was going to close. Everybody thought so. And today, they’re one of the premier institutions in my association.”
Sometimes, however, institutions fall too far behind to dig themselves out.
Earlier this month, Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia closed after the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission revoked the small Baptist school’s ability to award degrees. The Associated Press reported the school had over $700,000 in utility debts.
While that’s an extreme instance, Steinke said something as simple as maintenance is constantly on the mind of a budget-conscious college president.
“Institutions have to be extremely well-managed, ... and that means they literally have to make decisions about how many times you mow the lawn, how much landscaping really has to be done,” he said.
Capital improvements
Capital improvements also are crucial to keep a campus modern and attract students, local educational leaders said.
Of the $40 million capital campaign planned for Clarke, Lamkin said about $25 million would be used for campus upgrades.
That would include remodeling about half of the residence halls and reconfiguring the current library to serve as a student success center with services such as the registrar, business office, academic advising and tutoring. The library itself would be modernized and shifted to an area that currently houses administrative offices.
Emmaus has received $1 million in donations for campus upgrades over the past three years, Cunningham said. Those funds allowed for much-needed improvements such as replacing windows, removing aging window unit air conditioners and remodeling aspects of the student lounge, gymnasium, auditorium and library.
Now, the campus is in the midst of a major electrical infrastructure update.
“If we’re going to create a sustainable campus environment in which we want to impact people in a personal way, the social and on-campus experience is one we believe in strongly, and we’re investing strongly in that,” said Boom.
‘Do something new’
Emmaus, which grants graduates dual degrees in a major of their choice and biblical or theological studies, is among multiple local private colleges with a specific focus on theological education.
Divine Word College in Epworth is a college-level seminary primarily serving men and women preparing for priesthood or religious life. The school serves many international students and offers intensive English as a second language training courses, said its president, the Rev. Tom Ascheman.
Meanwhile, Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque offers graduate degrees and sends its approximately 200 students to careers in ministry, community organizations and academia, said its president, the Rev. Kristin Johnston Largen.
“Theological education is seeing the same trends that private liberal arts are seeing,” Largen said. “Seminaries and divinity schools are also closing and also merging.”
Both Wartburg and Divine Word saw a slight enrollment dip during the pandemic but are beginning to see an upswing.
In late July, Wartburg was one student away from its admission goal of 45 new students for the fall. Meanwhile, Divine Word’s “ideal” size is 125 students, and while that number has been closer to 110 for the past few years, Ascheman said 115 are expected for this fall.
Enrollment is important to Divine Word, but not because of the tuition a student brings in. Almost all Divine Word students have educational costs covered entirely because the vast majority live below the poverty line.
About 64% of Divine Word’s operating costs are funded through the institution’s sponsoring organization, the Catholic missionary congregation Society of the Divine Word. Donations and endowment income cover the rest.
“It is a challenge because you’re constantly looking for new donors and new support,” Ascheman said. “... We’re delighted, though, in the fact that we have no debt. That makes us hugely better off than most places.”
Wartburg also is supported by a sponsoring organization, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and Largen said the college has a strong alumni donor base.
Right now, the college is working to “tell the story” of both Wartburg and the church in general.
“Like many mainline denominations, we are seeing fewer people going to church and fewer people going to seminary, and yet, we live in a time when people are really hungry for connection,” Largen said. “I think we have an opportunity to do something new that society really, desperately needs.”
To weather the storms ahead, all of the area’s small private colleges may need to try new things. It’s a challenge from which Bullock, despite his realistic outlook, doesn’t shrink.
“I’m not afraid of it,” he said. “I’m tired of it, but I’m not afraid of it. … Our plan is to not just survive, but to come out of this even stronger than we went into it. I believe we’ve got the right mission, the right people and the right support to get that done.”