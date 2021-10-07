LANCASTER, Wis. — If they seek office, multiple Grant County supervisors will face fellow incumbents in the spring 2022 election, a result of redistricting following the release of decennial census data.
The Grant County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved on Tuesday new maps that shift the borders of supervisory districts within the county, placing two incumbents within the new boundaries of the same district. The changes impact at least six of the 17 officeholders.
“I can’t believe I’m in Dickeyville 300 feet from a line that they drew,” said Supervisor Porter Wagner, of District 17. “I don’t think it’s right. I’m here four houses up.”
He will now be located in District 14, a seat currently held by Lester Jantzen, whose address remains within the altered district.
In the drafting of new districts, the county worked under hurried conditions, as the collection and release of data by the U.S. Census Bureau was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The maps had to be finalized by mid-November to enable candidates to take out nomination papers by Dec. 1. The spring primary is scheduled for Feb. 15 and the election, April 5.
Grant County Clerk Tonya White said she drew lines to keep the districts compact and contiguous and, as much as possible, to match their current borders. She also desired to maintain the number of existing districts.
Each of the 17 contains a population of about 3,000 people, with a deviation of 3% for each district.
Considering the residences of incumbents is not prohibited under Wisconsin statute or the state’s constitution, but it should not take precedence over the other considerations, according to staff from the Legislative Reference Bureau.
White also attempted to include the entirety of cities and townships within the same district, but could not accomplish that within the Town of Boscobel, which has three.
White said the population of more than 450 incarcerated people at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel added to the redistricting challenge, as did the concentrated population of college students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Supervisor Dale Hood, of District 11, inquired why the Town of Platteville’s border changed drastically. His home residence will be located within District 15, currently held by Supervisor John Beinborn.
“We ought to add a couple more supervisors,” Hood joked.
Supervisor Mike Lieurance requested White review the lines of his district.
He is currently the District 9 officeholder, but the new boundaries place his residence within District 8, a seat currently held by Patrick Schroeder.
Lieurance said he was not worried about competing against another incumbent.
“But I would just as soon represent the city where I am right now,” he added. “With a few line changes, it would easily be taken care of.”
Doing so would adjust the population of the district by 135 people, White said, which exceeds the deviation parameters and would require a cascade of adjustments to other districts.
“Are we changing it because it’s best for the county or it’s best for one of our supervisors?” Schroeder asked. “You can always move into the middle” of the district.
Wagner told several board members Tuesday to accept the changes despite the contested races that might result.
“If you do your job, you’ve got nothing to worry about,” he said.