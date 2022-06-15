Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear was in Dubuque on Tuesday, promising better outcomes for the state’s education system and economy if she is elected.
The Democratic Party’s nominee told a crowd of nearly 20 people near the Bee Branch Greenway that there is room for state government to help improve education, mental health care, low wages and more.
“(Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds) should be putting each of you first on all of these issues,” she said. “If that were what we were seeing, we wouldn’t have 91,000 jobs that needed to be filled in the state right now. We wouldn’t be falling behind in education.”
DeJear pointed to her background as the owner of a financial advising company as evidence she is the correct person to make changes.
“I’ve helped over 25,000 individuals in the state related to their personal finances. I’ve helped more than 1,000 businesses in the state — not just giving them access to education but helping them gain the access to capital as well,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s all about outcomes. I’m not sure what tactics (the Republican majority) are using behind closed doors, but I can tell you the fruits of their labor is bad fruit for Iowans.”
DeJear focused heavily on Iowa’s education performance and the state’s fall over time in various rankings.
“When we see ourselves falling down the list — 19, 20, 21 — we’re not too far gone, Iowa,” she said. “We can work our way back up to the top, but we need leadership with the willpower to do so. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a great deal of solutions coming from this governor on the issue of education.”
DeJear said one decent attempt from Republicans was giving $1,000 retention bonuses to some Iowa teachers. But she said the restrictions placed on those pitted teachers against staff inside schools.
The Republican Party of Iowa said in a release that DeJear took her cues from “tyrannical teachers’ unions.”
“Governor Kim Reynolds has transformed education in Iowa by ensuring students have a 100 percent in-person learning option, banning mask mandates and defending parents’ rights to be involved in their child’s education,” Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in the release. “To DeJear, teacher unions are in control — not Iowans. That’s not the kind of education policy Iowans want out of their governor.”
DeJear said the education policy she believes in is one of a strong public education — no matter the student — preparing them for a “limitless future.” She also said the Republican majority had defunded public education for years.
“We have a past-due bill that’s due to each and every one of our students, their parents and the communities around the state, because that’s who we’re doing this for,” she told the crowd. “We’re looking at longevity, sustainability, so our descendants years and years from now can live in a state and be proud of this state. But our students are graduating from high school, especially in our rural communities, vowing never to come back to their communities.”
Attendee Suellen Flynn, of Dubuque, said she was “blown away” by DeJear and that she wished everyone could hear her speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.