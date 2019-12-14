PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Elissa Granger planned to take it easy during her final undergraduate semesters at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The 23-year-old education major and Platteville native had maintained a flawless grade-point average up to that point and looked forward to getting into the classroom as a student-teacher. There was no reason to burden herself academically.
But an uncomplicated, smooth road to graduation is not what fate had in store for Granger.
In June 2018, she lost her brother in a helicopter crash. Then, she got sick. Really sick.
“All throughout this school year, first semester there in the fall, I was pretty nauseous and dizzy all the time,” she recalled. “I missed a lot of school. I kept up with my work and stuff, but it was really challenging. I felt like I was missing out a lot.”
Months later, doctors found a tumor growing on Granger’s brain, a development that would require surgery and perhaps, she feared, a lengthy recovery.
But through it all, Granger remained positive and determined to finish her degree. Today, she and about 700 others will see that dream come to fruition at UW-P’s December commencement ceremony.
“Knowing who I am and who I’m supposed to be (helped),” she said. “I know I’m supposed to be a teacher. To impact students’ lives, that definitely encouraged me to keep going.”
A TRAGIC SUMMER
It was shortly after noon Saturday, June 9, 2018, when Granger’s brother, 27-year-old Johnathan Bahr, attempted to take off in his helicopter near Fox River in Oshkosh.
Granger said Bahr, who just had dropped off some photographers working in the area, then attempted to avoid geese that were flying in the area. Unfortunately, he ended up entangled in some power lines and went crashing into the river.
It was several hours before divers could recover the helicopter. And with it, Bahr’s body.
Granger, who credits her faith for much of her strength, turned to the church and her family for support.
“After my brother passed away, I had dealt with a lot of questions and anxiety and depression that I didn’t have before,” she said.
Soon, Granger began feeling ill. Doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo, but treatments did little to ease her suffering.
But she kept up with school, participating in a hiking-intensive lab study of ancient red cedar trees.
“She was one of a team of undergraduate students that conducted fieldwork all over southwest Wisconsin, climbing bluffs all over the place,” said Evan Larson, an associate professor of geography. “She worked on this project for a couple years. She was stalwart in the field. Did great work.”
But the symptoms got progressively worse.
“In January, I started experiencing hearing loss in my right ear,” she said. “It just added to the symptoms I was feeling. Finally in April, I experienced facial numbness in the right side of my face.”
Both Granger and her husband, David, are avid fans of televised medical dramas. Though neither had medical training, their pop-culture interests led them to believe her problem had something to do with her brain.
An MRI proved them right.
“Right away, (the doctors) scheduled a surgery,” Granger said.
RECOVERY
It took nine hours for surgeons to remove the tumor, which was determined to be benign.
“It was a long one,” she said. “I felt bad for my family waiting.”
But the procedure was a success, and her physical recovery went swimmingly. She spent fewer than 24 hours in the intensive care unit and only about four days total in the hospital recovering.
Granger completed physical, speech and occupational therapies within a month and was back to school as soon as possible.
For her, the worst part of the ordeal already was over.
“I had been so sick for so long,” she said. “I just really wanted answers. Nothing the doctors were doing was helping. ... When they found the brain tumor, it was a relief to both my husband and I.”
Leigh Monhardt, a professor of education at UW-P, was Granger’s adviser and oversaw her student teaching.
“She’s phenomenal,” Monhardt said. “She’s doing an excellent job, not only in the classroom but also in the school (as a student-teacher). She’s going to have a wonderful career wherever she ends up. Some school’s going to be really lucky to hire her.”
“Resilient” is perhaps the best word to describe Granger, Monhardt said.
“She was able to do everything that was asked of her, and she still did it with a smile,” he said. “I never saw her break down ever.”
Larson said Granger maintained “energy and humor and playfulness” throughout her ordeal, exhibiting an “extremely positive attitude.”
“She did that even while working through incredible issues and challenges,” Larson said. “It just goes to show the strength of her character.”
Granger said she will spend the next few months substitute teaching before seeking full-time opportunities in the fall. And she is happy to share her story, especially if it can help others through trying times.
“I know that God is going to use my story in amazing ways,” she said. “If it helps people, that’s phenomenal.”