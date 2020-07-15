Dubuque city officials are making contingency plans to potentially cut city staff and operations to respond to an unprecedented global pandemic and economic recession.
What those plans are and how they could impact city services remain to be seen.
City of Dubuque department heads were directed to prepare scenarios to cut up to 30% or more of their budgets for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Officials, however, have declined to provide the Telegraph Herald with budget scenarios, proposals and contingencies submitted for each city department.
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said the documents are “confidential information.” Brumwell cited a section of Iowa law that allows cities to keep confidential “tentative, preliminary, draft, speculative, or research material, prior to its completion for the purpose for which it is intended.”
However, the law states the “subsection shall not apply to public records that are actually submitted for use or are used in the formulation, recommendation, adoption, or execution of any official policy or action of a governmental body or a government body by a public official authorized to adopt or execute official policy,” such as the city manager.
Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, argues the exemption the city attorney is claiming to withhold release of the requested documents should not apply. He pointed to a 2015 advisory opinion from a state board tasked with enforcing government transparency.
To be exempt from disclosure “the document must truly be a draft that is not in its final form to be submitted to a public official who has authority to make decisions regarding the subject matter to which the draft applies,” the Iowa Public Information Board wrote.
Evans said that means “when the department head submitted his or her recommendations to the city manager, those recommendations were no longer draft documents.”
“Those were then the formalized recommendations,” he said.
Evans argues “taxpayers ought to know what the pain is at various levels” for trimming the city budget, and that taxpayers “should be clued in before the ax falls on the budget.”
City Council members are scheduled to hold a work session Aug. 3 on the city’s response to the pandemic, which will include an update on city finances.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said city officials are being as transparent as possible, and are still working to review and analyze changing financial conditions.
He noted city officials mailed a lengthy description to every household and business of the budget challenges the city is facing and its response, including freezing hiring for vacant positions.
He said the information submitted by city department heads will be reviewed by city working groups charged with evaluating various aspects of the city’s budget.
“As we learn more about the revenue impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, we’ll determine which cuts we have to make and at what point in time we have to make them to have a balanced budget,” Van Milligen said.
In some cases, he said that will require council guidance and action.
“If we permanently lay off staff, that would require council action,” Van Milligen said. “Temporary furloughs or freezing vacant positions or delaying capital projects or equipment replacement, that would not need council approval. Generally, council has approved the concepts through the budget process in April.”