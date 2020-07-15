News in your town

Modified 4-H events in Delaware County give kids something to look forward to

26 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; more tri-state testing sites planned

Dubuque County supervisors approve another rooftop concert, this time with Main Street

Historical digging: Galena family's yard work unearths a piece of the past

Platteville restaurants will have outdoor option

Group seeks to represent citizen interests in proposed construction of solar array in Grant County

St. Mark Youth Enrichment goes virtual following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19

Grant will provide thermometers to Dubuque school district families

Tribute to Bon Jovi canceled at Maquoketa's Ohnward

St. Mark Youth Enrichment goes virtual following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19

Dubuque schools officials recommend hybrid learning for return to school

Dubuque nonprofit to hold fundraising event virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Dubuque schools officials recommend hybrid learning for return to school

Dubuque murder suspect arrested in Michigan

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Galena vineyard cancels annual Fall Harvest Festival

Dubuque County supervisors approve another rooftop concert, this time with Main Street

Tribute to Bon Jovi canceled at Maquoketa's Ohnward

Dubuque man arrested after high-speed chase faces additional charges

Platteville woman injured in Grant County crash

27 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, 8 more in Jackson County

Dubuque nonprofit to hold fundraising event virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Grant will provide thermometers to Dubuque school district families

Authorities: 2 airlifted after vehicle rolls while fleeing after assault in Darlington

Dubuque youth group awards $8,000 in grants to nonprofits

Popular Prairie du Chien historical celebration canceled due to COVID-19

Southwest Wisconsin schools receive technical education grants

Maquoketa child care center closed due to positive COVID-19 test

Potosi Brewery contender in state contest

Dyersville council OKs 3 facade grants

Police: Woman passed out in stolen vehicle in Dubuque park, leading to 2nd vehicle-theft charge

Benton Labor Day celebration canceled

Sabula nets grant for ice, water rescue equipment

Jackson County foundation awards nearly $10,000 in grants

West Delaware schools to hold free back-to-school fair

UW-P Foundation marks fundraising record of $4 million

Lafayette County Fair livestock auction set for July 18

Stockton library to reopen to patrons

East Dubuque creating new website, business directory

Cascade library debuts digital materials service for cardholders

Dyersville shoe drive collects 4,500 pairs