Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. The meeting agenda, with links to supporting documents, can be accessed at publicagenda.cityofdubuque.org.

Meetings are streamed live and archived at www.cityofdubuque.org/media and on Dubuque's CityChannel on the Mediacom cable system at cable channel 8 and digital 117.2.

The Five Flags Civic Center Commission will also meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Five Flag's Orpheum Room to hear a presentation from consultants on the latest study for an expanded/improved Five Flags and make a recommendation prior to the council work session.